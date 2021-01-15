Bungie's Original Halo Site with Past Stats and Files Is Being Shut Down

✖

Bungie’s weekly update shared recently shared news not just of Destiny 2 but also of the Halo franchise the studio previously worked on. The developer announced during its “This Week at Bungie” news blast that the original Halo website – the same one that houses players’ files and stats from past Halo games – will soon be shut down. This means that those files and other assets related to players’ past Halo accolades will be removed, but players are getting a chance to save whatever they want from the site before that happens.

The latest on the happenings within Bungie was shared on Thursday where Halo was discussed amid Destiny 2 talks. Under the “Dust and Echoes” section of the weekly update, Bungie looked back on its history with Halo and the purpose of the old Halo site.

“Almost nine years ago, stats and files from our previous franchise, Halo, stopped getting updated on Bungie.net,” Bungie said. “Since then, all stats, files, and other data from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach have lived on in remembrance at halo.bungie.net.”

With Bungie being out of the Halo game for a while now, it’s time for the site to come down, the studio said. The closure of the original Halo site will take place on February 9th which gives players some time to hop in there and preserve whatever they want from the site whether that’s stats or favorite screenshots or something else they want to hold onto.

“On February 9, the halo.bungie.net website will be taken offline permanently,” Bungie said. “Everyone is welcome to save their stats and files, however they can, if they'd like to save anything. Please keep in mind that our News articles, Forums, and Groups were imported into the current version of Bungie.net back in 2013.”

With Halo now being worked on by 343 Industries, the next project to be released should be Halo Infinite, the game many expected to be a part of the Xbox Series X launch. We’ve gotten few updates on the game lately which has left rumors and speculations to come in and fill the voids with players theorizing about when the game might release and other topics. The new game is supposed to release in Fall 2021 but does not have an exact release date at this time.