Halo Infinite Dev Sets the Record Straight on Microtransactions and Loot Boxes

When Halo Infinite releases sometime during fall 2021 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, its multiplayer will be free. And like every free-to-play game, Halo Infinite's multiplayer will have microtransactions. However, according to 343 Industries, these will be for premium cosmetic items only and they won't be accompanied by loot boxes, which are increasingly illegal in many parts of the world. This means micortransactions will be, as 343 Industries puts it, "one-and-done purchases" with "no randomness or items that influence" the game in any meaningful way.

In the modern-day, if microtransactions are limited to just cosmetic items, and no loot boxes are involved, you won't find many complaining. However, if there's no adequate way for cosmetic items to be grinded, it can cause a bit of an uproar. That said, addressing these concerns ahead of time, 343 Industries promises players will have plenty of options to earn cosmetic items just by playing the game.

"Yes, being free-to-play does mean that there will be some premium cosmetics, but players will still obtain tons of customization content through things like playing campaign, challenges, skill, special events, legacy rewards--such as the Halo 5 SR 152 reward--the progress system, and more," said Christopher Blohm, the games lead progression designer.

For now, it remains to be seen of 343 Industries can strike the delicate balance between a rewarding progression system and a structure that encourages players to spend money. And of course, to achieve both of these things, you have to have worthwhile cosmetics. Talking to this, 343 Industries teases that it knows it needs to keep fan service and fan-favorites in mind.

"We want everyone to build their dream Spartan," said Ryan Paradis, the game's design director. "We are always looking for more ways to customize in-game personas and give the players options. My team knows that our long-term players have favorites that they love and may have for two decades. We want to make sure that Halo Infinite players will be able to get their old favorites, as well as find new favorites at launch and as we expand over the months post-launch."

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide sometime next fall via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.