Bungie Officially Joins PlayStation as First-Party Studio

Bungie has officially joined PlayStation as a new first-party studio. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that PlayStation was acquiring Bungie for $3.6 billion, which came hot off the heals of the historic Xbox and Activision deal. Of course, these deals don't happen overnight, so it was in the works before the Xbox news was public, but it was interesting timing. Bungie made its claim to fame as an Xbox studio in the 2000s thanks to the Halo franchise. The series helped put both Bungie and Xbox on the map, but Bungie eventually parted ways with Microsoft to go make Destiny. Although its new venture had some rough moments, Bungie sustained its stranglehold on sci-fi FPS games.

PlayStation has officially closed its deal to acquire Bungie, making Bungie a first-party team alongside the likes of Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and Guerrilla Games. It has already been confirmed that Bungie's future games will continue to be multi-platform, meaning any future Destiny games will also likely be on Xbox and that was reaffirmed in a new blog post. The developer noted that the new deal will allow Bungie to hire at a more aggressive rate and achieve its larger ambitions.

"We remain in charge of our destiny," said Bungie in a new blog post. "We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games. We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play. With SIE's support, the most immediate change you will see is an acceleration in hiring talent across the entire studio to support our ambitious vision. If this speaks to you, and you want to help us put a dent in the universe, we are hiring across all disciplines for Destiny 2 and for all new worlds beyond."

PlayStation has also previously noted that Bungie wants to leverage its IP beyond games, likely meaning Destiny films and shows could be coming from Sony's film division. Nothing has been officially announced in regards to Bungie adaptations, but it seems likely they'll have more to say in the coming months.

Are you excited for Bungie's future at PlayStation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.