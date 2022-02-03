PlayStation Says Bungie Acquisition Will Help Expansion Into TV and Film

PlayStation owner Sony has revealed that its recent acquisition of Bungie, which is the studio behind the Destiny series, will aid the company’s large-scale plans to move into the TV and film industries. In recent years, Sony as a whole has placed a much larger emphasis on pursuing other multimedia projects that are based on video game franchises. This has been most notably seen with HBO’s The Last of Us TV series, the forthcoming Uncharted movie, and the reported Twisted Metal TV show. While it remains to be seen how deep Sony will go in this space in the future, it looks like Bungie is going to play a big role.

During a recent earnings call that took place this week, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki spoke a bit about the acquisition of Bungie and how he sees the studio fitting in with Sony in the future. Specifically, Totoki pointed to the fact that Bungie really wants to expand its franchises in other ways, which is something that Sony believes it can greatly assist with. “Bungie want to nurture the IP they have in a multi-dimensional manner, and that’s their hope. For that, we believe we can help that – we have [Sony] Pictures and [Sony] Music, and Bungie can leverage our platform so that their IP can flourish and grow big,” Totoki said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point in time, the big question surrounding Bungie’s expansion into this realm involves what the studio might actually look to do. The most obvious choice seems to be a movie or TV series based on Destiny, but Bungie is also currently toiling away on new IP at the moment as well. As such, perhaps we could see something end up coming from Bungie in the realm of multimedia that doesn’t tie-in with Destiny whatsoever.

What do you think about Bungie specifically making TV shows or films that might be associated with Destiny or other franchises? Is this something that you would look to watch? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T IGN]