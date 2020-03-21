Call of Duty 2020 Reveal Date Reportedly Revealed

According to a new rumor, Call of Duty 2020 — believed to be a reboot of Call of Duty: Black Ops — will be revealed quite soon. More specifically, according to Call of Duty leaker, LongSensation, the next installment in the COD series will be revealed sometime in May. Meanwhile, the leaker also warns that the game is currently not looking very great, suggesting the game isn’t testing well with QA testers and during focus tests. Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up, but if the game is going to be revealed in May, we should hear more about the title in April via leaks and additional reports.

For those that don’t know: LongSensation is a relatively prominent Call of Duty leaker who really rose to prominence on the back of early reporting about 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. For example, months before the game was revealed, reports and rumors were all claiming it was going to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. During all of this speculation, the LongSensation relayed word that it was actually simply called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which many wrote off at the time. That said, everything here should still be taken with a grain of salt. While LongSensation is considered by many to be a reliable source, leaking isn’t the type of business that produces 100 percent accuracy. Even if everything here is correct, it’s also subject to change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2020 CoD isn’t looking so great atm. It’s also possible that the #coronavirus and compulsory shutdowns could cause a game delay. This doesn’t just apply to Call of Duty, but likely to a lot of games we all know and love. — LongSensation (@LongSensationYT) March 17, 2020

As for the details themselves, they seem to check out. Many Call of Duty games have been revealed in May. Meanwhile, word that it’s not looking so great at the moment is interesting, because Activision did note in a recent financial call it doesn’t expect the game to sell as hot out the gate as 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare did.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on all things Call of Duty, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the franchise by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the first campaign, zombie mode, and multiplayer details for this year’s installment have reportedly leaked.