‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Is Getting New Black Market Features and Content

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Black Market system is getting refreshed next week with new features and more content for players to unlock.

The Black Market is Black Ops 4’s way of giving players content unlocks through a tier system where different cosmetic items are locked behind levels. Treyarch’s Black Market is still relatively new in the game since it launched after the game’s release, and on December 11th when the Operation Absolute Zero update releases, it’s getting updated along with almost every other part of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Black Market has been newly revamped for the launch of Operation Absolute Zero to streamline the system, make Tier progression simpler and more rewarding, and add new types of content that have been commonly requested from the community,” Treyarch said on its blog. “Players have also asked for the ability to mix and match Warpaints with different outfits, and gain access to Warpaints without having to own a corresponding outfit. Starting December 11, we’re bringing all of this… and then some.”

The image below was shared within the same section, likely to give a preview of some of what’s in store for the Black Market update.

Treyarch shared an extensive list of some of the new Black Market feature that are included in the Operation Absolute Zero update, the first of which deals with a clearer, streamlined tier system. The initial showcase of Black Market tiers will be reduced from 200 to 100, and players will be able to see everything that’s in the Black Market right at the beginning so they’ll know exactly how long it’ll take them to unlock items.

Weapons will also be featured in the Black Market for the first time. While it’s been strictly cosmetic items and components to other features like calling cards and emblems up until now, new weapons will be part of the Black Market when the update releases.

“We’re introducing our first batch of new earnable weapons in the Operation Contraband stream to deploy in your Multiplayer loadouts, including the Daemon 3XB SMG, SWAT RFT assault rifle, and Secret Santa melee weapon,” Treyarch’s post said.

Mastercraft weapon variants will also be locked behind Black Market tiers when the new content is released. But going back to those cosmetic items, players will also find new categories of items and more content in general within the Black Market.

“Weapon Camos, Reactive Camos, Reticles, shared Warpaints and new Mastercraft cosmetic weapon variants have been added to the Black Market by popular demand!” Treyarch said. “Each Reactive Camo unlocked in the Black Market is uniquely designed for its designated weapon, while new Weapon Camos can be equipped across multiple weapons.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Operation Absolute Zero content will start releasing on December 11th for the PlayStation 4 first.