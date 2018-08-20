‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Beta Dates Revealed for Xbox One and PC

We already know that PlayStation 4 owners will be getting a taste of the Battle Royale-style Blackout mode fairly soon, but Xbox One and PC owners were wondering when they would get a crack at the survival-of-the-fittest action. Good news: you won’t have to wait too long after.

Treyarch revealed the start dates for the beta for Xbox One and PC on Twitter Monday, and the information is as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, the PC beta will begin on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PDT for those of you that have pre-ordered that version of Black Ops 4. Everyone else will be able to jump in on Sept. 15th, a day later, at 10 a.m. PDT, but you’ll need to register with a Battle.net account if you’re looking to get in on the action. The tweet is below:

Mark your calendars:

The Blackout PC beta goes live September 14th at 10am PT for those that have pre-purchased any digital version of the game.

The Blackout PC Open Beta is available to anyone with a //t.co/d5IQWYDE9D account starting 10am PT on September 15th pic.twitter.com/ElRScDOGJi — TreyarchPC (@TreyarchPC) August 20, 2018

As for Xbox One owners, the beta will begin on Sept. 14th, based on the trailer included in the tweet below, with Solos, Duos and Quads choices on hand. An exact time wasn’t given, but more than likely we’ll see a start around 10 a.m. PDT as well.

As far as how long the beta will last, we don’t have an ending date. But it’ll likely be up for a few days so Activision can test out the servers and have the Blackout mode ready to go when the game launches. And who knows, they just might launch another beta later this month, just to make sure that all the kinks are worked out. It worked for their previous multiplayer betas, so why not?

We’ve been eager to get our hands on Blackout since its introduction earlier this summer, wondering what kind of components would be included with it. And, for that matter, if Zombies would be thrown into the mix, as previous trailers have teased. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer to see.

Blackout will be a part of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 when it releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.