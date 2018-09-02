Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Beta Schedule Revealed

Activision has revealed the schedule for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta.

The schedule re-confirms that the beta will begin on September 10, and reveals for the first time that it will run until September 17. In other words, it will last a week, at least if you’re on PlayStation 4.

Meanwhile, if you’re on Xbox One, the beta will only last three days, because it won’t begin until September 14. On PC, the length is even shorter, unless you’re in Early Access. If not, you won’t be able to jump in until September 15.

Here’s the full schedule:

PS4:

Begins – September 10 at 10 a.m. PDT

Ends – September 17 at 10 a.m. PDT

Xbox One:

Begins – September 14 at 10 a.m. PDT

Ends – September 17 at 10 a.m. PDT

PC:

Early Access Period Start: September 14 at 10 a.m. PDT

Non-Early Access Period Start: September 15 at 10 a.m. PDT

Ends – September 17 at 10 a.m. PDT

It’s important to note that the PC beta is exclusive to Battle.net.

For PlayStation 4 players this beta will offer an extensive look and plenty of time to jump and get used to a brand-new mode to the Call of Duty series. However, for Xbox One and PC gamers, the standard weekend-long beta won’t provide the same level of look, unless of course, you jam-pack a ton of it in over those few days, which I reckon many will.

As you my know, Blackout is Call of Duty’s first-ever take on the battle-royale sub-genre, and at the moment of writing this, it has been pretty secretive over what it has cooking. Normally, this isn’t a great sign, however, given that it’s showing off so much of it before launch seems to imply that it’s ready and Treyarch are confident in it. And with no single-player campaign, a lot will be riding on the success of Blackout and its ability to fill in the content gap.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release on October 12. For more news, information, and media on it and its highly-anticipated Blackout mode, then be sure to check out previous coverage by clicking here.

Thanks, Charlie Intel.