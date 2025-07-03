Stellar Blade Fans Surprised With New Freebie

Shift Up is celebrating a major milestone for Stellar Blade. After a second launch on PC, the action game quickly proved it is deserving of its success and the developers are now rewarding players with new free items. In addition to this, a new update rolled out for players on PC and PlayStation 5. While many are enjoying this new free content, some are still hoping for a Nintendo Switch 2 release.

To reward players for their support, Shift Up is adding seven new music tracks to Stellar Blade. These can be picked up at the Last Gulp in Xion to receive “A Thank You Gift From Enya” and include the following.

Don’t Forget Me (Trio)

Flooded Commercial Sector (Trio)

Clock Tower (Trio)

White Night (Trio)

Wasteland

Reboot (Trio)

Oasis (Trio)

Don’t Forget Me (Refresh)

This update comes not long after Stellar Blade’s first PC update. It is a smaller update but does contain some valuable additions for both platforms. This includes fixing known issues and bugs within the game. Additionally, Hard Mode has been tweaked to be unlocked from the start of the game and be used for boss mode. Shift Up has also added a new feature to prevent players from losing save files due to corrupted files.

For everything in the 1.2.0 update for Stellar Blade on PC and PS5, check out the patch notes below.

Stellar Blade 1.2.0 Patch Notes – PS5

“Hard Mode” is now available from the start of the game. “Hard Mode” is also unlocked for Boss Challenge.

Fixed an issue during the quest “Where Is the Fantastic Bait?” where bait dropped from underwater boxes was occasionally unobtainable.

Fixed an issue where, upon entering the “Demogorgon” battle, the camera would sometimes move away from the intended position, making aiming impossible.

Fixed an issue where the artbook would occasionally not appear on the title screen after completing the first playthrough.

Fixed an issue where entering Boss Challenge while wearing “Planet Diving Suit (6th) V3” would cause the outfit to revert to the “Skin Suit”.

Fixed an issue during the Scarlet battle where QTEs could cause abnormal character motion and camera behavior.

Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally crash when entering Photo Mode.

Various other bug fixes.

Stellar Blade 1.2.0 Patch Notes – PC

If saving fails during gameplay, a save failure message will now appear at the center-left of the screen.

A save file recovery feature has been added. If a save becomes corrupted, a backup save can now be restored upon launching the game.

In the graphics options menu, the Expected VRAM display has been improved to show both current usage and expected maximum usage.

Fixed an issue where the logo rotation key did not work in Photo Mode when using an AZERTY keyboard.

Fixed an issue where EVE’s gun would occasionally disappear on some PCs after using a Burst Skill in the NIKKE mini-game.

Players who obtained the “Planet Diving Suit (2nd)” by connecting their PlayStation Network account can now purchase the “Design Pattern: Planet Diving Suit (2nd) V2” at Roxanne’s shop during New Game +.

The latest Stellar Blade update is out now on both PC and PlayStation platforms with more to come in the future.