New Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A Reportedly Revealed

New Pokemon set to be a part of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex have been supposedly revealed. The new reveal comes neither from Game Freak nor The Pokemon Comp-nay nor Nintendo, but a new rumor, which means the new information should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, the new rumor alleges a Pokemon from Pokemon Black and White and a Pokemon from Pokemon Sun and Moon are returning in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and returning with new Mega Evolutions.

The Pokemon from Pokemon Black and White said to be returning is Galvantula, a Bug and Electric type that evolves from Joltik, which is where the evolutionary chain ends, for now. What the new Mega Evolution is going to be, the rumor doesn’t say.

“They employ an electrically charged web to trap their prey. While it is immobilized by shock, they leisurely consume it,” reads its official Pokedex entry in Pokemon White.

The other Pokemon supposedly going to be in Pokemon Legends: Z-A with a new Mega Evolution is Pokemon Sun and Moon’s, Turtonator, a standalone Pokemon that is a Fire and Dragon type. Again, there are no details on what its Mega Evolution will be.

“It gushes fire and poisonous gases from its nostrils. Its dung is an explosive substance and can be put to various uses,” reads its Pokdex entry in Pokemon Moon.

As noted, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, especially considering the source of this rumor is an anonymous Discord user with no track record. That said, the rumor is seemingly so random that some Pokemon fans think it may be true.

At the moment of publishing, none of the aforementioned implicated parties have commented on this new rumor, and considering the trio never comment on rumors of this variety, we do not expect this to change. If for some reason though expectation is bucked, and a comment is provided from any of the parties above, we will update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to release via Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16, 2025. For more coverage on the upcoming Pokemon game and all things Pokemon in general, click here.