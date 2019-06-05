Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Days of Summer Update Locks New Weapons Behind Loot Boxes

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s summer update has landed on the PlayStation 4 version, but it hasn’t arrived without at least one issue. Five new guns have been added, but instead of unlocking them through normal progression systems like leveling up, you’ll have to get lucky by getting most of them through loot boxes. Four out of the five weapons are available through the Black Market and are more specifically found in the Weapon Bribe crates which means it’s likely you’ll be opening up more than four crates to get the new weapons.

Treyarch outlined the patch notes for the Days of Summer update on the game’s subreddit, and for the most part, it looked to be a promising release full of maps, game modes, and balance tweaks. The fact that the update looked like a welcome one perhaps added to the sting when the community noticed that some of the new weapons are only attainable through the Weapon Bribe system.

“Today’s update also brings a treasure trove of new and classic weapons for MP, with a Weapon Bribe at Tier 25 in the Contraband stream, the new Vendetta sniper rifle at Tier 50, and the S6 Stingray tactical rifle, Peacekeeper assault rifle, Locus bolt-action sniper rifle, and Ballistic Knife now available in the Black Market and unlockable through the Weapon Bribe,” Treyarch said.

The fact that these weapons are locked behind Weapon Bribes at least means that players have a slightly better chance at getting the new weapons than they would through a traditional loot box. These crates remove the chance of getting a duplicate item, though there’s still the chance you could get an MKII weapon instead of one of the latest four. You’ll get one of these crates at Tier 25 in the Contraband stream, and within the same progression system lies the fifth weapon mentioned above, the Vendetta sniper rifle which is unlocked at Tier 50.

Other content has also been added in the Days of Summer update aside from the guns, all of those changes seen here. You can expect the update to land on the Xbox One and PC platforms at a later date.