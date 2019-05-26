Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Days of Summer Update Releases in June

Treyarch appears to have something big planned for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 within the next month now that it’s teasing the Days of Summer update that’s releasing in June. This large update is poised to drop on June 4th, and like other content, it’ll come to the PlayStation 4 first before heading to other platforms. Treyarch isn’t sharing specifics just yet on what will be included, but we already know to expect new weapons, skins, and other in-game content will be added and changed when the Days of Summer update releases.

Black Ops 4’s Days of Summer update was teased days ago on Twitter, and in a post on Reddit from the same day where Treyarch detailed the contents of the latest patch, it confirmed that the teaser was for the Days of Summer seasonal update. It gave a release date for when players could expect the content and also confirmed that the update won’t kick off a new Operation and will instead take up space in the last half of the current Operation Spectre Rising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our Days of Summer seasonal game update kicks off on June 4th on PS4, and we’ve got a brand-new collection of weapons, outfits, camos, and new game content on the way during the second half of Operation Spectre Rising,” Treyarch said. “Hope you brought SPF 5000!”

Wen Operation Spectre Rising was first released, Treyarch’s roadmap for the content releasing during that period first made mention of the Days of Summer content. New Blackout game modes and map updates were part of the changes planned, so if you’re most often active in the battle royale mode, you can expect to see the map change like it has with the turn of the past few seasons.

Black Ops 4’s Days of Summer update is one for its players to look forward to, but the latest Call of Duty talk has been all about the next game. It’s supposedly called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it’s expected that the game will be fully revealed on May 30th. It’s supposed to be a soft reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is said to be partially inspired by the themes and events in Modern Warfare 2’s “No Russian” level. We’ll know if this and other details about the game are true assuming we get that reveal later this week.