‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Had a Mind-Blowing Opening Weekend In Sales

Despite the latest Call of Duty foregoing its single-player campaign for new features, Black Ops 4 opened up to a staggering first weekend in sales by blowing right past 500 million dollars in just three days!

Activision has confirmed the opening weekend numbers for the latest Black Ops entry from Treyarch combining both digital and retail sales into one figure. Having surpassed $500 million, the newest title in the shooter franchise trounced last year’s game while also selling double amount of copies on PC, and having twice as many players online from day one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Ops 4’s opening weekend also obliterated Black Ops 3’s reception, proving that Battle Royale might not be as overrated as the Internet would have you believe. Given that this is the first title that’s implemented the wildly popular online mode, Treyarch seems to have made the right call if the player count is anything to go by. Given that the Battle Royale mode ‘Blackout’ has also received high praises since it left beta, we’re thinking this isn’t the last we’ll see of the intense last-man-standing feature.

“Black Ops 4 is off to a blockbuster start. Our player counts and hours played are up year over year, our viewership on Twitch has set new standards and is showing just how fun Blackout is to play and to watch, and the weekend results yet again put Call of Duty at that highest tier of entertainment,” said Rob Kostich, EVP and GM, Call of Duty. “Our digital sales results have been record-breaking across all platforms, and the overall performance strong. We’re really excited about Black Ops 4’s momentum. There’s much more to come, we’re just getting started.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! For more about the game itself before hopping into that lobby:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”