‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ PS4 Receiving Prop Hunt Next Week

Treyarch officially released the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 recently, which saw the addition of Deathmatch Domination, new Infected maps added to the rotation, and many other goodies for players to enjoy. However, what arrived was not what fans have been asking for as of late. Featured in previous Call of Duty titles as well as many other games, the popular mode Prop Hunt was nowhere to be found in the latest update for Black Ops 4. That said, the devs have confirmed that it will be arriving next week.

Taking to Twitter, Treyarch announced that Prop Hunt will be coming to PlayStation 4 next week with the next Operation, which is set to drop on April 30th. There will also be a new sniper rifle and much more to come with the Operation, and the devs “can’t wait to show you what’s just around the corner.”

Prop Hunt and Misty are currently planned to go live in #BlackOps4 next week on PS4, and more weapons are coming throughout our next Operation, including a new sniper rifle and much more. We can’t wait to show you what’s just around the corner. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 23, 2019

“One week from today, Black Ops 4‘s fourth Operation kicks into gear first on PS4, delivering new ways to play with a full season of fresh content coming to Multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout,” reads Treyarch’s Reddit post. “Watch for a detailed Operation roadmap, reveal trailer, and Treyarch studio livestream in the coming days as we prepare for the next evolution of Black Ops 4.”

It’s also worth noting that this is the final week of free access for Blackout on all platforms. “We’re kicking off the final week with the return of Hot Pursuit and one last weekend of 2X Merits before our massive new Blackout update with the next Operation’s launch,” reads the post. “Drop in for free with your friends, rank up, and stack those Alcatraz wins.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

