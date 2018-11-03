‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Nerfs Overpowered Gun Combo

Treyarch released a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update that specifically targeted the game’s PC meta and nerfed the Dual Saug 9mm combo that players have been using.

Taking to Reddit to share the latest patch notes for the game, Treyarch outlined some PC-specific changes that nerfed some of the weapons that were performing exceptionally well on the PC platform. By using the Operator Mod for the weapon, players could dual-wield the SMGs, a mechanic that prevents them from aiming down the sights. PC players benefit from more precise aiming due to the nature of the mouse vs. controller differences and were still able to use Dual Saugs with pinpoint accuracy. The video below was just one of many that players shared to showcase how strong the weapon with many asking for it to be nerfed, the requests so plentiful that you’d think using the weapons was on the border of abusing them on the PC.

Treyarch acknowledged those requests now with a patch nerfing the gun and its Operator Mod, but only for the PC version. Saying that the guns were “extremely popular on PC,” the following notes were shared to explain what Treyarch has done to nerf the guns.

Saug 9mm

The Dual Wield Saug 9mm was extremely popular on PC, and needed further tweaks in addition to its hip-fire accuracy reduction in the weapon balancing update earlier this week. Dual Wield Operator Mod Further increased the hip-fire spread. Lowered the maximum damage falloff distance.



Two other weapons were altered on the PC version as well, one of them buffed and the other nerfed. The Koshka sniper rifle is now more powerful with a chest shot able to kill an opponent instantly while the MOG-12 had one of its attachments nerfed to reduce the range at which it can kill someone in one shot.

Koshka

The Koshka was sitting at the bottom of the sniper leaderboard in terms of performance on PC, so we’re giving it an edge to help it be competitive against the Paladin and Outlaw. With this change, each bolt-action sniper rifle now has a different one-shot kill zone.

Moved one-shot kill zone from “head only” to “head and upper chest”.

High Caliber Now grants a one-shot kill from the chest-up.



MOG-12

While this weapon was already balanced differently for PC, we felt the Barrel Choke attachment still performed a bit too well outside of its intended range. Barrel Choke Reduced one-hit kill range.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s PC update is now live.