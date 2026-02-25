Funko Reveals Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Pop Figures

Feeling the ache of that long wait until Knight of the Seven Kingdoms returns in 2027? Two years is a long time to sit with a series this good, and staring at your shelf probably isn’t helping.

Funko just gave you a very good reason to glance over at that shelf with a little more excitement, though. The first wave of Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Pop! Vinyl figures has exclusively been revealed by Gizmodo, and they’re exactly the kind of thing that makes the wait feel just a little more bearable.

What’s in the First Wave

This is the first wave, which means you’re getting in on the ground floor. For collectors, that’s not a small thing. First-wave figures carry that “I was there from the beginning” energy that tends to age well, especially when a series has this much fandom momentum behind it. Pre-orders are open now, so consider this your early warning system.

Funko is kicking things off with five figures (four standard editions and one chase variant) all priced at the familiar $15 per figure sweet spot. That’s the kind of price point that makes it easy to justify grabbing the whole wave at once, which might be the move here. Availability will vary by retailer, so keep an eye on Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and other major outlets as more pre-orders roll out for the April 30, 2026 release.

Breaking Down the Characters

Dunk (Standard Edition)

Your entry point into the wave. This version of Dunk depicts the big guy in his commoner garb from the Ashford Meadow tourney… before things got complicated, as they always do. It’s an accessible figure that works whether you’re a casual fan or a die-hard collector building out a full Westerosi shelf.

Dunk (Chase Variant)

Now this one is for the hunters. The chase variant shows Dunk armored up for the Trial of Seven, complete with an updated shield featuring his sigil. Chase figures are always the ones that get people refreshing retailer pages at odd hours, and this one has the visual payoff to justify the effort.

Egg

The only Targaryen in the lineup so far… and that alone makes Egg feel a little special. For Game of Thrones completionists who have been quietly building out their Funko collections for years, adding the future Aegon V to the mix is a satisfying get.

Tanselle

Tanselle’s inclusion is a welcome one. She’s recognizable from her storyline with Dunk and Aerion, and her presence here signals that Funko isn’t just going knights-and-royalty on this lineup.

Lyonel Baratheon

The showstopper of the wave, visually speaking. Lyonel comes decked out in full tourney gear, and that antlered helmet makes him the tallest figure in the set. If you’re the type who thinks about shelf photography, Lyonel is going to anchor your display photos every single time.

Where to Buy and What to Expect

It’s worth noting what isn’t in this wave, because the omissions are almost as interesting as the inclusions. There are some notable characters still unaccounted for, which strongly suggests follow-up waves are in the pipeline. If Funko’s approach to other major franchises is any indication, getting first-wave figures early is a smart strategy, both for your collection and your wallet.

The 2027 premiere of the next season feels far away right now. But these figures are the easiest, most shelf-ready way to bring a little piece of Westeros home in the meantime. Whether you’re a completionist, a chase hunter, or just someone who wants Dunk watching over your desk, this first wave has something for you.