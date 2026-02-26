WWE 2K26 Full Roster Revealed (And Who Is Missing From Last Year)

WWE 2K26 is contains a multitude of new features and updates from last year’s game that have the potential to make 2K26 one of WWE’s best video games in the series, and one core feature is the big time roster. WWE 2K26 features a roster of over 400 superstars, including current superstars from Raw and SmackDown, some of the brightest superstars from NXT, the premiere stars of AAA, and a host of all-time WWE Legends. Now, 2K has revealed the full day one roster, and not only are we breaking down who is included this time around, but we’re also looking at who is missing from last year’s game and who is going to be part of the upcoming Ringside Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s easiest to split the roster across 6 groups, which will be Raw Superstars, SmackDown Superstars, NXT Superstars, WWE Legends, Ringside Pass Superstars, and Missing WWE 2K25 Superstars. Some of the big new additions this year include Blake Monroe, AJ Lee, Joe Hendry, Karmen Petrovic, Je’Von Evans, and Ricky Saints, and then a bevy of AAA superstars will be part of season 1 of the Ringside Pass, including El Hijo del Vikingo, Flammer, and more. There are also some key superstars from WWE 2K25 missing this time around, though a few ex-WWE stars are still in the game, including Tommaso Ciampa and Ridge Holland. Let’s start the roster breakdown with the Raw and SmackDown Superstars.

WWE 2K26 Raw Superstars Roster

Adam Pearce

AJ Lee

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Asuka

Austin Theory

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Brutus Creed

Chad Gable

CM Punk

Cruz Del Toro

Demon Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

El Grande Americano

Erik

Finn Bálor

Grayson Waller

Gunther

Ivar

Ivy Nile

Iyo Sky

JD McDonagh

Je’Von Evans

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Joaquin Wilde

Julius Creed

Kairi Sane

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

LA Knight

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Ludwig Kaiser

Lyra Valkyria

Maxxine Dupri

Naomi

Natalya

Nikki Bella

Omos

Original El Grande Americano

Otis

Pat McAfee

Penta

Pete Dunne

Raquel Rodriguez

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Roxanne Perez

Rusev

Santos Escobar

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Sheamus

Stephanie Vaquer

Tyler Bate

Xavier Woods

Zoey Stark

WWE 2K26 SmackDown Superstars Roster

Alba Fyre

Aleister Black

Alex Shelley

Alexa Bliss

Angel

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Axiom

B-Fab

Berto

Bianca Belair

Candice LeRae

Carmelo Hayes

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Chris Sabin

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

Dexter Lumis

Drew McIntyre

Elton Prince

Erick Rowan

Giulia

Ilja Dragunov

Jacob Fatu

Jade Cargill

JC Mateo

Joe Gacy

Johnny Gargano

Jordynne Grace

Kiana James

Kit Wilson

Lash Legend

Michin

Montez Ford

Nathan Frazer

Nia Jax

Nick Aldis

Nikki Cross

Oba Femi

Piper Niven

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Réy Fenix

Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura

Solo Sikoa

Talla Tonga

Tama Tonga

The Miz

Tiffany Stratton

Tonga Loa

Trick Williams

Uncle Howdy

Zelina Vega

WWE 2K26 NXT Superstars Roster

Andre Chase

Blake Monroe

Brooks Jensen

Channing Lorenzo

Charlie Dempsey

Ethan Page

Fallon Henley

Hank Walker

Izzi Dame

Jacy Jayne

Jaida Parker

Joe Hendry

Josh Briggs

Karmen Petrovic

Kelani Jordan

Lexis King

Lola Vice

Myles Borne

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Ridge Holland

Shawn Spears

Sol Ruca

Tatum Paxley

Tavion Heights

Thea Hail

Tony D’Angelo

Wendy Choo

Wren Sinclair

Yoshiki Inamura

Zaria

WWE 2K26 WWE Legends Roster

Abyss

Afa

Alundra Blayze

Andre The Giant

Batista

Big E

Big Poppa Pump

Billy Graham

Billy Gunn

Boogeyman

Booker T

Bray Wyatt

Bret Hart

British Bulldog

Bubba Ray Dudley

Bull Nakano

Cactus Jack

Chyna

D-Von Dudley

D’Lo Brown

Diamond Dallas Page

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Dude Love

Dusty Rhodes

Eddie Guerrero

Eric Bischoff

Eve Torres

Faarooq

Goldberg

Haku

Hollywood Hogan

Honky Tonk Man

Hulk Hogan

Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Jamal

Jazmyn Nyx

JBL

Jean Paul Levesque

Jesse Ventura

Jim Neidhart

John Cena

Junkyard Dog

Kane

Ken Shamrock

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lex Luger

Lita

Mankind

Mark Henry

Maryse

Michelle McCool

Molly Holly

Mosh

Mr. Perfect

New Jack

Paul Orndorff

Randy Savage

Razor Ramon

Rick Rude

Rick Steiner

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Road Dogg

Rob Van Dam

Rocky Maivia

Roddy Piper

Rosey

Sandman

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Sensational Sherri

Shawn Michaels

Sid Justice

Sika

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Syxx

Tama

Terry Funk

The Fiend

The Great Khali

The Great Muta

The Hurricane

The Iron Sheik

The Rock

Thrasher

Tito Santana

Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Victoria

Wade Barrett

William Regal

X-Pac

Yokozuna

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Roster

El Hijo del Vikingo

Flammer

Mr. Iguana

Psycho Clown

WWE 2K25 Missing Superstars

Akam

Andrade

Ashante Thee Adonis

Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport

Braun Strowman

Bruno Sammartino

Carlito

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Cora Jade

Dakota Kai

Duke Hudson

Eddy Thorpe

Elektra Lopez

George The Animal Steele

Gigi Dolin

Giovanni Vinci

Harley Race

Headshrinker Fatu

Headshrinker Samu

Indi Hartwell

Isla Dawn

Jakara Jackson

Jake the Snake Roberts

Joe Coffey

Karl Anderson

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Luke Gallows

Mark Coffey

Oro Mensah

Rezar

Ricky Steamboat

Scarlett

Shayna Baszler

Shotzi

Sonya Deville

Tamina

Tegan Nox

Valhalla

Wes Lee

Wolfgang

WWE 2K26 will release on March 13, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!