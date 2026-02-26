WWE 2K26 Full Roster Revealed (And Who Is Missing From Last Year)

WWE 2K26 is contains a multitude of new features and updates from last year’s game that have the potential to make 2K26 one of WWE’s best video games in the series, and one core feature is the big time roster. WWE 2K26 features a roster of over 400 superstars, including current superstars from Raw and SmackDown, some of the brightest superstars from NXT, the premiere stars of AAA, and a host of all-time WWE Legends. Now, 2K has revealed the full day one roster, and not only are we breaking down who is included this time around, but we’re also looking at who is missing from last year’s game and who is going to be part of the upcoming Ringside Pass.
It’s easiest to split the roster across 6 groups, which will be Raw Superstars, SmackDown Superstars, NXT Superstars, WWE Legends, Ringside Pass Superstars, and Missing WWE 2K25 Superstars. Some of the big new additions this year include Blake Monroe, AJ Lee, Joe Hendry, Karmen Petrovic, Je’Von Evans, and Ricky Saints, and then a bevy of AAA superstars will be part of season 1 of the Ringside Pass, including El Hijo del Vikingo, Flammer, and more. There are also some key superstars from WWE 2K25 missing this time around, though a few ex-WWE stars are still in the game, including Tommaso Ciampa and Ridge Holland. Let’s start the roster breakdown with the Raw and SmackDown Superstars.
WWE 2K26 Raw Superstars Roster
- Adam Pearce
- AJ Lee
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Brutus Creed
- Chad Gable
- CM Punk
- Cruz Del Toro
- Demon Finn Balor
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- El Grande Americano
- Erik
- Finn Bálor
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Ivar
- Ivy Nile
- Iyo Sky
- JD McDonagh
- Je’Von Evans
- Jey Uso
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde
- Julius Creed
- Kairi Sane
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- LA Knight
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Lyra Valkyria
- Maxxine Dupri
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nikki Bella
- Omos
- Original El Grande Americano
- Otis
- Pat McAfee
- Penta
- Pete Dunne
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Roxanne Perez
- Rusev
- Santos Escobar
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Sheamus
- Stephanie Vaquer
- Tyler Bate
- Xavier Woods
- Zoey Stark
WWE 2K26 SmackDown Superstars Roster
- Alba Fyre
- Aleister Black
- Alex Shelley
- Alexa Bliss
- Angel
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Axiom
- B-Fab
- Berto
- Bianca Belair
- Candice LeRae
- Carmelo Hayes
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Chris Sabin
- Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- Dexter Lumis
- Drew McIntyre
- Elton Prince
- Erick Rowan
- Giulia
- Ilja Dragunov
- Jacob Fatu
- Jade Cargill
- JC Mateo
- Joe Gacy
- Johnny Gargano
- Jordynne Grace
- Kiana James
- Kit Wilson
- Lash Legend
- Michin
- Montez Ford
- Nathan Frazer
- Nia Jax
- Nick Aldis
- Nikki Cross
- Oba Femi
- Piper Niven
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Réy Fenix
- Roman Reigns
- Sami Zayn
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Solo Sikoa
- Talla Tonga
- Tama Tonga
- The Miz
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tonga Loa
- Trick Williams
- Uncle Howdy
- Zelina Vega
WWE 2K26 NXT Superstars Roster
- Andre Chase
- Blake Monroe
- Brooks Jensen
- Channing Lorenzo
- Charlie Dempsey
- Ethan Page
- Fallon Henley
- Hank Walker
- Izzi Dame
- Jacy Jayne
- Jaida Parker
- Joe Hendry
- Josh Briggs
- Karmen Petrovic
- Kelani Jordan
- Lexis King
- Lola Vice
- Myles Borne
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Ridge Holland
- Shawn Spears
- Sol Ruca
- Tatum Paxley
- Tavion Heights
- Thea Hail
- Tony D’Angelo
- Wendy Choo
- Wren Sinclair
- Yoshiki Inamura
- Zaria
WWE 2K26 WWE Legends Roster
- Abyss
- Afa
- Alundra Blayze
- Andre The Giant
- Batista
- Big E
- Big Poppa Pump
- Billy Graham
- Billy Gunn
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret Hart
- British Bulldog
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- Bull Nakano
- Cactus Jack
- Chyna
- D-Von Dudley
- D’Lo Brown
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dude Love
- Dusty Rhodes
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eric Bischoff
- Eve Torres
- Faarooq
- Goldberg
- Haku
- Hollywood Hogan
- Honky Tonk Man
- Hulk Hogan
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Jamal
- Jazmyn Nyx
- JBL
- Jean Paul Levesque
- Jesse Ventura
- Jim Neidhart
- John Cena
- Junkyard Dog
- Kane
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Kurt Angle
- Lex Luger
- Lita
- Mankind
- Mark Henry
- Maryse
- Michelle McCool
- Molly Holly
- Mosh
- Mr. Perfect
- New Jack
- Paul Orndorff
- Randy Savage
- Razor Ramon
- Rick Rude
- Rick Steiner
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Road Dogg
- Rob Van Dam
- Rocky Maivia
- Roddy Piper
- Rosey
- Sandman
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Sensational Sherri
- Shawn Michaels
- Sid Justice
- Sika
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- Syxx
- Tama
- Terry Funk
- The Fiend
- The Great Khali
- The Great Muta
- The Hurricane
- The Iron Sheik
- The Rock
- Thrasher
- Tito Santana
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Victoria
- Wade Barrett
- William Regal
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Roster
- El Hijo del Vikingo
- Flammer
- Mr. Iguana
- Psycho Clown
WWE 2K25 Missing Superstars
- Akam
- Andrade
- Ashante Thee Adonis
- Baron Corbin
- Blair Davenport
- Braun Strowman
- Bruno Sammartino
- Carlito
- Carmella
- Cedric Alexander
- Cora Jade
- Dakota Kai
- Duke Hudson
- Eddy Thorpe
- Elektra Lopez
- George The Animal Steele
- Gigi Dolin
- Giovanni Vinci
- Harley Race
- Headshrinker Fatu
- Headshrinker Samu
- Indi Hartwell
- Isla Dawn
- Jakara Jackson
- Jake the Snake Roberts
- Joe Coffey
- Karl Anderson
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Luke Gallows
- Mark Coffey
- Oro Mensah
- Rezar
- Ricky Steamboat
- Scarlett
- Shayna Baszler
- Shotzi
- Sonya Deville
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- Valhalla
- Wes Lee
- Wolfgang
WWE 2K26 will release on March 13, 2026.
