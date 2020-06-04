First Look at Call of Duty 2020 Reportedly Revealed

Our first look at Call of Duty 2020 -- believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- has reportedly been revealed, courtesy of Mark Walshburg, who appears to have gotten their hands on gameplay footage of the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game early, and has revealed the title ahead of Activision and Treyarch's official reveal, which is expected to go down soon.

According to the leak, the footage, which almost clocks in at two minutes, is pre-alpha. In other words, it's not indicative of what the game will actually look like. Further, the quality of the footage is very shoddy, which makes it difficult to get a good sense of the game. That said, the footage looks real and looks like a Call of Duty game, which is to say, it passes the sniff test.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear where the footage originated from, but it appears to have come from the aforementioned Walshburg. However, now that the footage has caught the attention of the Internet, there's a good chance it will be swiftly removed.

Below, you can check out the footage for yourself:

Here is some Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (COD 2020) Pre-Alpha gameplay. Use me as a source. pic.twitter.com/aVhb9jrf31 — Mark Walshburg (@walshburg) June 3, 2020

Like any leak, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the footage looks legit, the source in question has no track record to fall back on. In other words, remember, nothing here is official.

Speaking of official, at the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Treyarch have commented on the leaked footage, and it's unlikely either will. Activision typically does not comment on leaks of this nature.

While Activision has not issued a comment on the leaked footage, it is aggressively taking down and throwing copyright strikes at anyone who posts or shares it, suggesting there may be something to the leak.

The new Call of Duty is reportedly going to be revealed at the PS5 games event, which was originally scheduled to go down this week, but was recently postponed due to the current protests in America. At the moment, there's no word of when the PS5 event will go down, but it should be sometime later this month.

