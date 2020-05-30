Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveal Date Possibly Leaked

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- the alleged name of Call of Duty 2020 -- may be revealed next week. More specifically, it looks like Activision and Treyarch are teaming up with PlayStation to reveal the new Call of Duty game, rumored to be a reboot of Black Ops, at next week's PS5 event, which is scheduled to go down on June 4.

Yesterday, PlayStation announced a new PS5 event for June 4, which will largely focus on PS5 games. At the moment, it's unclear if we will finally get to the see the console or get word of a price point or a release date, but we do know the presentation will be an hour long, which suggests plenty of game reveals. And it looks like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may be one of these games.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty insider, Tom Henderson -- who used to go by Long Sensation on Twitter before Activision shut down the account -- seem to suggest that the game will be revealed at the event, or at the very least it will be present. Responding to an official PlayStation tweet announcing the aforementioned event, Henderson quote-tweeted using the zipped-lips emoji. And as you would expect, Call of Duty fans took this to mean the new COD will be revealed at the event.

As you can see, Henderson doesn't directly suggest anything with the tweet, but given his status within the Call of Duty community, you'd assume this is a reference to the new game. That said, if this is the case, it should still be taken with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven reliable in the past, this vague teaser isn't anything official.

If the new Call of Duty game is revealed at the PlayStation 5 event, there's a good chance it will have some type of exclusive PS5 and PS4 content, which is to be expected at this point, as it's been the case for years.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on all things Call of Duty, be sure to peruse all of our past and all of our most recent coverage of the series by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.