Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta update has been released on PS4 for day two of the Beta alongside official patch notes revealing everything the update does. Most notably, the update adds a brand new 6v6 mode dubbed VIP Escort, which will be available on Cartel, Miami, Moscow, and Crossroads. In the mode, your job is to escort a VIP to one of two extractions zones or wipe out the enemy team. If you're on defense, you need to stop the enemy team from reaching the extraction point. Adding to the stakes is no respawn, however, you can revive teammates before they bleed out. For the mode, scorestreaks are disabled but everything else is normal. According to Treyarch, the mode relies on players playing as a team, which may make it great for party sessions.

Beyond this, the update has raised the level cap from 16 to 25, updated the Assassin Perk description for clarity, and made a variety of bug fixes. For example, the issue where other players' names were invisible in the pre-match lobby has been addressed.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes, courtesy of Treyarch:

NEW 6v6 MODE: VIP Escort on Cartel, Miami, Moscow, and Crossroads

LEVEL CAP: 16 → 25 Unlock the Krig 6, AK-74u, SAM Turret, War Machine, Tactical Mask, Gas Mine, Smoke Grenade, Tracker, and more.

Updated the Assassin Perk description for clarity.

Fixed an issue where a controller could become unresponsive when loading into a match.

Fixed a crash that could occur while selecting Operators in the front end.

Fixed a crash that could occur when a SAM Turret missile hit a target when the turret was destroyed.

Fixed an issue where other players’ names were not visible in the pre-match lobby.

New today in the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta: • NEW 6v6 MODE: VIP Escort on Cartel, Miami, Moscow, and Crossroads • LEVEL CAP: 16 → 25 Unlock the Krig 6, AK-74u, SAM Turret, War Machine, Tactical Mask, Gas Mine, Smoke Grenade, Tracker, and more. pic.twitter.com/R5MvImxD0F — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 9, 2020

Additional Beta updates: • Updated the Assassin Perk description for clarity. • Fixed an issue where a controller could become unresponsive when loading into a match. (1/2) — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 9, 2020

• Fixed a crash that could occur while selecting Operators in the front end. • Fixed a crash that could occur when a SAM Turret missile hit a target when the turret was destroyed. • Fixed an issue where other players’ names were not visible in the pre-match lobby. (2/2) — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 9, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta is available on the PS4, and at the moment, only the PS4, and this won't change until next week.

As for the full game, it's set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter, click here.