Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Season 4 Brings Back Important Feature

Treyarch has announced that with Season 4 Reloaded, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is bringing back an important feature. More specifically, and over on Twitter, the official Treyarch Studios account has relayed word that the pause feature in Solo games is planned to return on July 15 alongside the aforementioned Season 4 Reloaded. Adding to this, Treyarch notes that "server pause in ˆ has been temporarily pulled" while it investigates "a related stability issue."

For some, this may not seem very important, but not being able to pause the game has been a major inconvenience for many players. For example, if you need to go to the bathroom? Too bad. You're holding it. Depending on how long you play, how old you are, etc., none of this may be very applicable, especially if you manage your bathroom breaks, but for some, this made the mode virtually unplayable.

That said, while the feature is coming back for Solo games, there's still no word of when server pause will return, and right now, it's safe to assume it won't be in time for the update, which is going live in a few hours.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.