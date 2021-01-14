Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Announces New Zombies Map

✖

Treyarch Studios announced a new Zombies map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this week that’ll continue the dense Dark Aether story players first experienced in previous games. Some details on the new map were shared alongside some of the most important details of all: The map’s name and its release date. Black Ops Cold War’s new map is called “Firebase Z,” and players will be able to experience it much sooner than expected when it releases on February 4th.

News on the map is scarce since it was only just announced, but Treyarch Studios did help set the stage for what’ll happen in the new Zombies experience. It takes place within a new Dark Aether site, so even though it’ll be connected to the story players are already familiar with, it should be a totally unique experience and not one simply imported from a past game.

The Dark Aether story continues in Season One. FIREBASE Z arrives February 4th, free for all players. Official map announcement: https://t.co/UfEUIvyDU3#BlackOpsColdWar #Zombies pic.twitter.com/iRTv5oSa2D — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 14, 2021

“With the destruction of the WWII-era ‘Projekt Endstation’ site after investigating the otherworldly Dark Aether anomaly in Poland, Requiem now sets its focus on the latest Dark Aether outbreak site: Outpost 25, known by the code name ‘Firebase Z,’” Treyarch Studios said about the new Zombies map.

Speculations about a new Zombies map either being announced or released soon have been stirring within the Call of Duty community seeing how the game mode only has one map that’s available to all players at this time. Considering how Treyarch Studios and Activision are offering a free week for the Zombies mode alone to celebrate the release of a new Zombies game mode alongside a Double Weapon XP event, it makes sense that the new map would be announced and released not long after all that concludes since players will be pulled in and primed for Firebase Z.

On top of this Zombies announcement, Treyarch Studios said it’ll have more to share on the Call of Duty game mode soon to celebrate 115 Day.

“In addition to today’s launch of Zombies Free Access Week, the new Cranked mode, Onslaught Raid, and support for the new Wakizashi sword in Zombies, we’re celebrating 115 Day tomorrow on Friday, Jan. 15th with new ‘Firebase Z’ details, plus additional updates to expect when the map launches,” Treyarch Studios said.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s new Zombies map will release on February 5th.