Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals First Details on New Prestige System

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is once again incorporating a Prestige system into the game as has been the case in pretty much every Call of Duty game before it, but the Black Ops Cold War version of this tradition will look a bit different. Instead of revolving purely around levels where players hit the top, reset, and do it all again, Treyarch has come up with the idea of a “Seasonal Prestige” that’ll allow players to keep what they’ve earned while still earning rewards the higher they go. Blueprints, unique emblems, and “Prestige Keys” used to unlock exclusive Prestige content are some of the rewards Treyarch has planned.

Until players hit Level 55, everything’s going to look the same as it usually does in Call of Duty games. Once you pass that level though, you’ll automatically earn Prestige 1 and the rewards that come with it. From there, you’ll be able to reach Prestige 2 and Prestige 3 during the pre-season period that ends in December which is when the first real season starts. Each Prestige is separated by 50 levels, and you get different rewards at each milestone.

Once the real seasons start, things get a bit tricker. Every season will allow players to attain four different Prestige Levels. When a new season starts, your level progress will reset, but you’ll keep the highest level that you reached the previous season. So if by some chance you don’t quite make it to Prestige 3 during the pre-season before Season One starts, you’ll start off Season One at Prestige 2 with four Prestige Levels ahead of you.

“This means you can earn up to three Prestiges before Season One, and up to four Prestiges each Season after that for a total of 25+ Prestiges across all Seasons,” Treyarch said. “You’ll always earn progress toward the Prestige that comes after your current one, and you’ll be able to catch up to the latest available Prestige if you didn’t reach it during the previous Season.”

For those who make it through all four Prestige Levels during a season, you’ll unlock the “Prestige Master” title that changes the way your Prestige Level looks and lets you customize your Prestige Icon. The Prestige Keys you earn along the way on this journey will let you unlock Legacy Prestige Icons from past games to customize your Prestige Master appearance even further.

Many players will still be active in Warzone when Black Ops Cold War comes out since the two will be connected as Warzone and Modern Warfare are now, and for those people, Treyarch has good news. The Seasonal Prestige system will work in Warzone as the new leveling system as well, so you’ll earn progress in whichever game you’re playing.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13th with its revamped Seasonal Prestige system.