Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Confirms Return of Incredibly Popular Feature

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has confirmed the return of a popular feature. When the new COD releases next week via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, it will come packing the return of the Prestige System, or more specifically, a "new Prestige System." Unfortunately, at the moment, this is all Treyarch and Activision have revealed, but the pair did note more details on this new Prestige System will be provided tomorrow.

According to the pair, tomorrow will provide a "deep dive" into the new Prestige System of the game, which will include information on Seasonal Prestige Levels, Prestige Master requirements, Season Challenges, and more.

From the sounds of it, this will not be the Prestige System from older COD games but rather will be a hybrid between this system from yesteryear and the current progression system that more recent games, like Modern Warfare, utilize.

As you may know, many fans have been demanding the return of the Prestige System since it was pulled, and these demands seemingly got louder and more frequent once Black Ops Cold War was announced. Previously, the aforementioned pair were reserved on the topic, but it looks like it's because they had this surprise in the works. That said, slightly undermining the surprise have been some rumors suggesting the Prestige System would return, though, again, it remains to be seen how different this new iteration will be.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC when it launches worldwide on November 13. For more coverage on the game and all things COD -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: