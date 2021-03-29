Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Roadmap Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two Reloaded will kick-off this week, adding new maps, operators, weapons, and more. Last week, Activision pulled back the curtain on the game's newest maps, which include Miami Strike (6v6), Hefe Mansion (2v2, 3v3), and Golova (multi-team). Fans knew that the mid-season update was dropping this week, and some of the content coming, but the roadmap now paints a much clearer picture! According to Activision, an update will arrive in Black Ops Cold War on March 29th at 9 p.m. PT, and in Warzone on March 30th at 11 p.m. PT.

The latest operators in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are Wolf (NATO) and Rivas (NATO). The two characters will both appear at launch, and can be found in separate Store Bundles. During the season, the ZRG 20mm Sniper will be the latest weapon added, but a specific date is unknown at this time.

Prop Hunts have proven to be a big hit with players, and this week will see Miami Strike and Satellite added to the rotation. Players can also expect to see new props added to the game's existing maps, making it a bit more difficult for hunters!

Fans of Outbreak mode will be happy to know that Season 2 Reloaded will have lots of new content. Most interesting is the Sanatorium (Night) region. That new region will provide new audio logs and radio transmissions to discover, providing players with more information about the Dark Aether narrative. There's also a new Dirt Bike vehicle, a new objective, and more.

All in all, this update seems like it will have a lot for players to enjoy! While the new content is certainly exciting, a lot of players might be even happier to know that, following the initial update, Modern Warfare and Warzone will both have size reductions on all platforms. According to the game's website, players can expect the following reduced sizes:

PlayStation 5: 10.9 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

PlayStation 4: 10.9 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 14.2 GB (Warzone Only) / 33.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Xbox One: 14.2 GB (Warzone Only) / 33.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

PC: 11.8 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

