Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals New Multiplayer Maps Coming Soon

Next week, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's mid-season update will see new maps added to the game. Yesterday, developer Treyarch pulled back the curtain on Miami Strike, and today, the team revealed the new Hefe Mansion Gunfight map! The Hefe Mansion multiplayer map takes players to Havana, Cuba circa 1981. The map previously appeared in the game's single-player campaign. It will be interesting to see how the map plays in multiplayer, but Activision and Treyarch have not announced a firm release date for the mid-season update just yet, so fans will have to wait patiently to see when it will be added!

A short video of the map can be found in the Tweet from Treyarch embedded below.

Welcome to Cuba. Mansion arrives next week in #BlackOpsColdWar MP! pic.twitter.com/MDIa8rPBT0 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 25, 2021

The map certainly looks like it will be an exciting addition! From the video, it seems like the map will offer the perfect size for 2v2. Some fans are a bit disappointed that the new map is "recycled" from the campaign, but that's always been the case for the franchise, so it should come as little surprise. The Hefe Mansion map is comprised of two courtyards, and some commenters on the post above noted that it bears some resemblance to the Hacienda map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

In addition to the upcoming Miami Strike and Hefe Mansion maps, players can expect to see Golova added, as well. Golova will be a multi-team map, and it previously appeared in the game's Outbreak mode.

All in all, this looks like a nice amount of new content for players to enjoy! It remains to be seen whether or not these new maps will be embraced by the game's fans, but with the mid-season update set to debut sometime next week, players will get to decide for themselves in the very near future!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you looking forward to the game's Hefe Mansion map?