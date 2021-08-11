Call of Duty 2021 Insider: "The COD Community Is Going to Explode"

✖

Ahead of its reveal, much of the discourse about Call of Duty 2021 has been negative, largely due to the game's rumored World War 2 setting. However, according to various insiders, the game is going to be a big hit with fans. Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker Tom Henderson teased that "the Call of Duty community is going to explode," before noting it will be a positive explosion. By itself, this was enough to get COD fans excited, but Henderson wasn't the only one to share a tease like this.

Also taking to Twitter, equally prominent Call of Duty source, ModernWarzone, teased that they believe the game is about to exceed expectations.

"All we will say is the next Call of Duty title is going to blow expectations out of the water after months of being torn down by the community before they ever even saw a glimpse of it," said ModernWarzone. "Call of Duty will still be on top of the FPS world come this time next year."

The Call of Duty community is going to explode. Positively... — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 11, 2021

All we will say is the next Call of Duty title is going to blow expectations out of the water after months of being torn down by the community before they ever even saw a glimpse of it. Call of Duty will still be on top of the FPS world come this time next year. — ModernWarzone - FPS Gaming News (@ModernWarzone) August 11, 2021

Unfortunately, neither ModernWarzone nor Henderson accompanied these teases with any additional details, but it appears both have a similar scoop. What's especially notable about these teases is that one comes from Henderson, who has been largely down on the game's potential in previous months, especially compared to Battlefield 2042.

For now, it remains to be seen when we will see the new Call of Duty, but according to various rumors and leaks, it should be soon, which makes sense, given that the game is presumably releasing this holiday season. Until this happens, be sure to catch up on all of the latest pertaining to Call of Duty -- including all of the latest rumors, leaks, and official news -- by clicking right here.