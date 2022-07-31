Call of Duty: Warzone Dog Skin Results in Plagiarism Allegations

A recently revealed skin for Call of Duty: Warzone has resulted in controversy as an artist has accused the developers of the game of plagiarism. Call of Duty: Warzone has been a total juggernaut since its release in 2020. It achieved immense commercial success as a free-to-play title by luring in people who were stuck at home in the early days of the pandemic. It gave everyone something fun to play and had a plethora of in-game items for people to buy, ensuring it would be a total cash cow. Since its inception, Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to be supported with skins, including crossover ones like the upcoming Terminator packs.

With that said, a new skin for the game has led to an artist accusing the Call of Duty developers of plagiarism. As part of its season 4 content drop, Call of Duty revealed Samoyed, a fluffy dog skin for the Call of Duty: Vanguard operator Kim Tae Young. Artist Sail Lin took to Twitter and alleged that the developers plagiarized a concept they had made two years prior. As reported by Polygon, Activision has seemingly removed images of Samoyed from promotional images for the new season of content. You can view Sail Lin's response below.

"Hello everyone, I am saillin, I am the original artist that the upcoming COD Vanguard Samoyed skin was plagiarized from," said the artist. "I only just found out at the time of the announcement that my work was plagiarized. Even though I am also a COD player, I am very disappointed to see my work being plagiarized by a big company like Activision in this way. I have reached out to Activision for an explanation and/or compensation, and hopefully the situation will be settled soon. As an individual artist, I can only do so much, and I have to speak out about this to stop things like this happening again in the future."

As of right now, the publisher nor developer Raven Software has directly acknowledged the controversy. It's also unclear if they have responded to Lin about the allegations. Either way, hopefully, things can be cleared up soon.

