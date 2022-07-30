Call of Duty Reveals Trailer for The Terminator Crossover

Call of Duty has revealed a new trailer for the new crossover with The Terminator. Call of Duty has a reputation for crossovers now after seeing Fortnite go wild with its IP toy box. After years of seeing Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and other iconic franchises joining the Fortnite universe, Call of Duty decided it should take a crack at it with Call of Duty: Warzone. Of course, there were a few crossovers in the days of Call of Duty: Ghosts which featured the likes of the Predator and Michael Myers, but Warzone took it to the next level by changing the maps to sometimes fit with the crossovers. Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map featured a crossover with the Die Hard and Rambo films, transforming the skyscraper downtown into Nakatomi Plaza and some of the military installations into places from the Rambo movies.

Call of Duty is now adding another beloved 80s film to its roster in the form of The Terminator. A new trailer has been released to highlight the new crossover packs coming to the game on August 1st. The two packs feature the T-800 (Arnold himself) and the T-1000 (the motorcycle cop) as well as new weapons and cosmetic items. The trailer highlights the epic action of the Terminator franchise and how the skins seem to change and have some unique animations. The packs are estimated to cost about $20 a piece, as is typically the standard for these kinds of Call of Duty packs. You can view the trailer below.

Of course, it should be noted that Call of Duty: Warzone is seemingly being rebranded to Call of Duty: Warzone Legacy later this year. This is likely because Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will release by the end of 2022 and it won't carry over any of your existing inventory. That means if you want to use these Terminator skins, they'll likely be relegated to Vanguard and Warzone 1 exclusively.