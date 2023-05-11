Call of Duty Adds Free Crash Bandicoot Crossover

Call of Duty has added a free Crash Bandicoot crossover bundle. Call of Duty has made a killing off of its microtransactions over the last decade, enough so that Activision realized it could sell all of its extra maps for free and get rid of map packs as a whole. Call of Duty shifted to allowing players to pay for things like loot boxes (before eventually getting rid of those too), battle passes, and various cosmetic items. Over the last few years, these cosmetic items have included things crossovers with major brands including film franchises like Rambo, The Terminator, and Scream, but also included real people such as TimTheTatman and NBA star Kevin Durant.

With all of that said, there's a new crossover in Call of Duty, but it's totally free. To prepare for the launch of Activision's other upcoming multiplayer game, Crash Team Rumble, a new bundle has been released. Players can find a Crash Team bundle in the Call of Duty store in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for no extra cost. It includes a bunch of free weapon charms of a bunch of classic Crash characters, so you can deck out your weapons with Crash Bandicoot merch. As of right now, there's nothing beyond that. There are no Crash Bandicoot skins to slay enemies with (sadly), no weapon camos, or any other unique items. Nevertheless, it's a nice free treat for fans and serves as free marketing for Crash Team Rumble.

There is a Crash Bandicoot themed bundle available in MWII and Warzone 2, for free. pic.twitter.com/kfHJSI3qpN — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 10, 2023

Crash Bandicoot developer Toys for Bob also serves as a support studio on the Call of Duty franchise, so it's also a great way to recognize that team within CoD. As of right now, it remains to be seen if Crash Team Rumble will be able to gather a sizable audience. It is trying a rather untraditional approach to PvP multiplayer, but will also come at a lower price point to make it more enticing to newcomers.

