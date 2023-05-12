Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reportedly Coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is expected to come to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year. The Call of Duty series is one of the biggest franchises out there, but it is also one of the most demanding. This is a series that has repeatedly sucked up hundreds of GBs of space on consoles, often has high end visuals, and so on. The series has consistently pushed the envelope on a technical level and is often a showcase for the hardware they're running on. However, due to the fact that the series is so big, it's also incredibly expensive to make which means Activision needs to make sure as many people as possible can play it. With the new consoles only having recently become easily attainable, a lot of games have been stuck on last-gen, holding back the final product in some ways.

It seems like that may happen again as CharlieIntel (via a podcast hosted by ModernWarzone) reported that it's expected that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will also be on last-gen consoles. For those that missed it, it was reported today that this year's Call of Duty game will be developed by Sledgehammer Games and will also be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It may come as a surprise to see this given last year's game was also Modern Warfare, but rumors suggest 2023's game was actually going to be an expansion to last year's game, but scaled up somewhere along the way and become more reasonable for a full premium release. If that's the case, it likely uses a lot of the same DNA as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which may mean it makes sense to release on Xbox One and PS4.

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) will still be released on last generation consoles like the Xbox One and the Playstation 4 according to CharlieIntel on today's podcast.



However COD 2024 is still undecided.



However, it was also noted that next year's game, which is believed to be developed by Treyarch, isn't locked in for Xbox One and PS4. It's a question mark at the moment, which means Activision may be waiting to see how many consoles are sold this year and what the ratio of players still playing Call of Duty on last gen is.

Do you think Call of Duty should abandon last gen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.