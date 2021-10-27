Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Controversial Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly next year’s Call of Duty and it’s reportedly bringing back a controversial feature, though the return of this feature is unlikely to surprise any COD player. This year’s COD, Call of Duty: Vanguard, isn’t out yet, but that doesn’t stop the Call of Duty rumor mill, which is already starting to produce leaks, rumors, and reports about next year’s installment. So far, details on the game are scarce, but rumblings are it’s being made by Infinity Ward and is a follow-up to 2019’s very successful Modern Warfare reboot.

The latest intel on the game comes the way of Tom Henderson, who doesn’t have much to say but does confirm the game makes use of skill-based matchmaking, which is to say SBMM. As you may know, SBMM and how it’s implmented in Call of Duty has been a controversial talking point with the last few installments. And it sounds like it will be implemented in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just like it’s been in the installments that came before it.

Beyond this, Henderson seems optimistic about the game based on what he knows, noting that “it sounds like it’s going to tick all the boxes for a COD title,” and at this point , ll Infinity Ward needs to do is “execute.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, but Henderson does note that he will have more to share soon. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. Henderson is reliable and reputable, but it doesn’t change the fact that everything here is unofficial.

For more coverage on all things Call of Duty — including the latest on 2022's installment, Vanguard, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and COD Mobile — click here.