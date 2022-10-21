Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Figure Out How to Access Locked Features

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's partial launch is underway now with players able to experience the campaign portion of the game in full, but that's the only part that Activision said people would be able to play early. However, players have already figured out how to access other parts of the game: the Firing Range and the Gunsmith customizations. In doing so, players have also been able to get a sneak peek at different weapons and camos that'll presumably be available when the full launch comes about and everything else is unlocked.

The Firing Range component of Modern Warfare 2 is pretty self-explanatory – it allows users to test out different weapons so that they can better manage how the guns will respond in terms of recoil and so on. The Gunsmith feature is not quite as longstanding as the Firing Range but is one that should still be familiar to those who've played the past couple of Call of Duty games. This feature is where players are able to customize their weapons with different attachments and cosmetics, and like the Firing Range, it can be accessed ahead of schedule, it seems.

How to Access Modern Warfare 2's Firing Range and Gunsmith

Whether it was learned through an accidental input or some clever poking around, players have now started to figure out how to access these two features during Modern Warfare 2's campaign release. As it turns out, it's a pretty simple process.

If you're playing on the PC, all you have to do is press the F6 key on your keyboard. Doing so will allow players to see both the Firing Range and Gunsmith options, and from there, you'll be able to hop into either of those.

What Can You Find in the Firing Range and Gunsmith Modes?

The Firing Range mode will naturally let you test out different weapons, but just so players are aware before they try it out, it doesn't appear as though it's finished yet. Players have reported that it's missing things like damage numbers and other indicators one would expect a practice feature to have, and some have reported crashes when trying to access it.

As for the Gunsmith mode, this lets you look at different weapons available in the game, but that again comes with a caveat. We don't yet know what the unlock requirements for any of these look like, and the same goes for the camos, so we're only seeing a partial picture here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign mode can be accessed in full, however, so be wary of spoilers if you haven't had a chance to try it yet.