Steam Is Selling One of the Best RPGs Ever Made for a Mere $0.90

Steam has made one of the best RPGs ever made and one of the greatest PC games of all time, only $0.90, courtesy of a hefty discount that lasts until next month. The role-playing game in question hails from the year 2000. Despite being 26-years-old, it does support the Steam Deck, but it is not Steam Deck Verified, just playable. Meanwhile, this $0.90 gets you not just the RPG in question, but all of its DLC as well, as the deal is specifically for the Game of the Year edition of the game.

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While there remains no word from Aspyr on when its remaster of Deus Ex — announced back in 2025, and initially slated for release in early 2026 — will come out, there is the original. The original is not only available, but available for just $0.90, which buys you virtually nothing of consequence anymore. Not a candy bar. Not even an Arizona Iced Tea. Until October 1, though, it does get you one of the best RPGs from yesteryear, plus its DLC.

The remaster should be out soon, considering it was supposed to be out earlier this year, but it was delayed to an unspecified date, which is never a great sign. To this end, there’s no guarantee it will be any good. We know the original is good, though. It’s incredible, actually; however, it doesn’t hold up well. By 2026 RPG standards, it’s very primitive, and hard to go back to if you don’t have nostalgia for it, or at least RPGs of this era. That said, it’s also a game every hardcore RPG fan should play purely for its significance.

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One of the Best Games of 2000

For those unfamiliar with the original Deus Ex, it was a PC exclusive at launch in 2000, though it eventually came to PS2 as well. And at release, it sold over a million copies — a great return for this time — and earned a 90 on Metacritic. As you would expect, it generated a series of the same name, which still lingers to this day, but has been dormant since the previous console generation. It is also often cited as one of the pioneers of the immersive sim genre, and it cemented Warren Spector, its creator, as a juggernaut in the industry and put Harvey Smith, its lead designer, on the map.

It’s not just critically acclaimed, though, but a fan favorite. To this end, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, thanks to a 95% approval rating across 10,500 user reviews.

Those who do decide to check it out, thanks to Steam essentially giving it away for free, should expect a runtime of about 20 to 30 hours, depending on how much side content is engaged with. Completionists, meanwhile, will need to tackle another 10 hours to this.