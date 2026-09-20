Solo Leveling to Continue Jinwoo’s Story With Its Coolest Release Yet – Watch Trailer

Solo Leveling is finally set to shed light on a missing part of Sung Jinwoo’s story from the original webcomics releases, and a new game is going to show off all the action fans had never seen before. Solo Leveling has taken over the world thanks to the new anime adaptation of Chugong’s original series, and now there are all sorts of cool new projects in the works. But the series has been running for such a long time, and has had so much success in Korea, that its original story has long since ended.

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Solo Leveling’s webcomic run ended back in 2021, and it’s even in the works on an official sequel series releasing new chapters to this day. But even with all of this, there’s still a big gap in Sung Jinwoo’s journey that never made it to the original series. Now with the upcoming release of Solo Leveling: Karma, fans are going to be able to play out through this missing period as Jinwoo needs to take on 27 Monarchs. Check out the special trailers showing off the new game below.

When Does Solo Leveling: Karma Come Out?

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Solo Leveling: Karma is now in the works for a release sometime later this year on Windows PC, and on iOS and Android devices, but no concrete release date has been announced as of the time of this writing. The newest trailers for the upcoming game release give fans a much fuller look at its gameplay and story, which is likely going to be the most intriguing part to fans. Filling in a 27 year gap of Jinwoo’s journey, fans are going to be thrown into some intense fights that have never been showcased in the series before.

Solo Leveling has only begun to introduce fans to the Monarchs as of the events of the second season of the anime series, but this new game takes place far after that point. Set after the final battle, Jinwoo goes back in time and spends 27 years clearing out every single boss that he had fought over the course of the series within a dimensional gap. This was something not seen in the webcomic release, but Chugong has been working together with the Solo Leveling: Karma team to help flesh out this space in the story that fans won’t want to miss.

Solo Leveling to Return for New Movie

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If you wanted more of the Solo Leveling anime instead, thankfully there’s more of that now in the works as well. Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is a new feature film picking up from the story after the events of the second season, but has yet to confirm a concrete details about its release date or production staff as of the time of this writing. What has been confirmed thus far is that the film will be produced by Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C MEDIA, Kakao piccoma, and Crunchyroll, and will feature animation production from A-1 Pictures.

Solo Leveling has been a breakout success ever since the TV anime made its debut, so it’s no surprise to see other new franchise projects are in the works like these new video game and feature film releases. Sung Jinwoo has sparked a whole new wave of anime releases that are hoping to have their heroes be just as popular as the others, so there are plenty of projects to keep an eye out for in the years to come.