Wardogs’ Early Access Comes With Multiple Problems, Both Internal & External

The latest FPS Wardogs has been selling quite well since its September 2026 release, even though the game has launched in Early Access for the time being. This title revolves around huge battles where 100 players compete on different teams in destructible environments, providing a chaotic atmosphere many players feel is a direct response to the Battlefield series’ shortcomings. Despite this, the game is far from perfect, with some gameplay problems combining with a troubling approach to development that could stifle the title’s growth.

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Created by studio BULKHEAD and published by Team17, Wardogs entered Early Access with the promise of all-out warfare with a persistent cash metagame to drive forward competition. This builds a framework that is somewhat of a hybrid between Battlefield and Counter Strike, with three teams of players fighting over randomized “Control Zones” on a particularly large warzone map. Teams with the most players in these zones earn points, with the team that collects the most points winning a match in the militaristic sandbox.

Wardogs Provides A Chaotically Massive FPS Experience With Server Issues At Launch

Courtesy of Bulkhead

The biggest in-game problem for Wardogs right now is how little the servers were prepared for the influx of players. Having one hundred players in matches also has led to significant issues, with long queue times and players reporting difficulties getting into games too. The capacity of Wardogs just isn’t suited for the players trying to get in, at least while concurrent numbers are high right now. Since the main gameplay of Wardogs is tied to multiplayer, these pitfalls are much more noticeable, especially after the same complaints took place during the game’s closed beta tests.

Other complaints lie in Wardogs‘ monetary system, where players spawn on a team with $10,000 of in-game currency to purchase loadouts for that specific life. Certain actions earn you cash, such as reviving teammates, using vehicles to transport allies to Control Zones, or gaining points in those objective areas. With cash persisting between matches, this system is emphasized, but almost to an invasive degree. With joining teams through the faulty servers being such an issue, some players join matches strapped for cash compared to others, putting them at an immediate disadvantage.

Some of the game’s other matchmaking systems are working against it too, such as the way it divides its three teams. Players don’t have traditional lobby or squad systems, so joining up with your friends requires you getting into the same game, which is already hard to do because of Wardogs‘ servers. Even if you manage to get into a match with others, there’s a chance they get put on another team from yours. The open-ended nature of Wardogs can be fun for immersion, but it leads to plenty of team-swapping and really difficult communication between teammates to win matches.

Players Team Switching & Lack Of Matchmaking Balance Bogs Down An Otherwise Impressive Early Access Title

Courtesy of Bulkhead

The constant team switching in Wardogs‘ matchmaking causes a huge disparity between teams, making the overall competition in the game not feel balanced in many cases. For example, joining a match may put you into a situation where one team dominates, either through a zone being closer to them or their team simply consisting of more high-level players. More experienced players can earn money faster, and therefore purchase the strongest weapons and vehicles faster than other teams.

A winning team might take less than 10 minutes to get a tank, while a team behind on points won’t be able to do the same in twice the amount of time. As of right now, there is practically no balance in matches, with zero skill based match-making helping to even the odds between teams. With team switching encouraged, teams can easily become one-sided, turning the already difficult communication problems into something far worse. With dying setting you kilometers away from zones too, it makes balance even harder for struggling teams to attempt.

Development Encouraging Its Employees To Crunch Could Easily Make Future Content Sloppy

Courtesy of Bulkhead

Beyond the performance or matchmaking of Wardogs, one of the most worrisome qualities of the game is actually something external. The developers of Wardogs at BULKHEAD have been under heavy crunch, an industry term referring to creators working incredibly long hours to reach deadlines. Generally, crunch molds terrible work environments, oftentimes leading to rushed releases and a myriad of launch problems like the ones Wardogs is currently experiencing. That being said, statements from Wardogs‘ CEO seem to not only acknowledge the studio’s implementation of crunch, but also a system excitedly enabling it.

CEO of BULKHEAD Joe Brammer went on the record to say that “I expect people to crunch” and “this is a place you come to work hard.” Although Brammer states that some crunch on Wardogs was optional, he admits that social pressures at the studio likely make it harder not to participate in. At the same time, Brammer also claims that BULKHEAD checks the socials of potential employees for possible anti-crunch sentiments, with the studio choosing not to hire people if they are against crunch in any way.

Given how players are already criticizing games like GTA 6 for Rockstar Games’ obvious internal crunch creating misery and drama at that studio, Wardogs‘ current popularity is likely causing that same culture. While everyone has their own opinion on crunch, working ridiculous weekly hours can burn out any game creator, no matter how talented. Excessive crunch can lead to more mistakes, worse morale, and in Wardogs‘ case, a lack of proper content drops and updates addressing the internal issues players have been pointing out.