Metroid Ravenous Is Already Discounted on Switch 2 Ahead of Release

If you’re looking to pre-order the newly announced Metroid Ravenous on Nintendo Switch 2 prior to its launch next year, you’ll want to take advantage of an ongoing sale for the game. Looking ahead, Metroid Ravenous is likely the biggest title that Nintendo has confirmed for 2027 so far. While other games like Xenoblade Genesis and Kirby and the World Beyond will surely end up being big in their own right this coming year, it’s the next entry in the Metroid series that has generated the most buzz since its reveal earlier this month. Fortunately, for anyone looking to reserve their own copy of the game ahead of time, an ongoing offer is way too good to pass up.

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As of this moment, Walmart is currently selling Metroid Ravenous at a price of $59.88. This represents a discount of roughly $10 off its normal value, as physical copies of the game are meant to sell for $70. This means that anyone who would prefer to buy a physical copy of Ravenous can get it for the same amount that it sells for digitally on the Nintendo eShop.

Although this sale isn’t a drastic one by any means, it’s still shocking to see it offered up all the same. Nintendo games typically don’t get discounted many months (or even years) after their arrival, so for this to be the case prior to launch with Metroid Ravenous is something outside of the ordinary.

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That being said, this discount is one that Walmart has been offering for a number of different Switch 2 games in recent months, so it seems to simply be continuing to do so here with Metroid Ravenous. That being said, it’s worth stressing that this deal for the title is one that may not extend through launch. Past Switch 2 games have returned to their standard $70 (or $80) values at Walmart once they finally hit store shelves. There’s no way to no for certain if this will end up being the case with Metroid Ravenous, but if you were planning to pre-order it already, you might as well do so through Walmart.

As for its release, Metroid Ravenous is set to be Nintendo’s first big release in 2027 and will hit Nintendo Switch 2 on January 28th. Currently, we have yet to see much of Ravenous in action, nor have we learned a lot about its story, but once Nintendo shares more about the game, we’ll be sure to bring you that news here on ComicBook.