Cult-Classic PS3, Xbox 360 Game Getting New Sequel After 14 Years

A cult-classic game that originally launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 platforms has been confirmed to be getting a new sequel after 14 years. In the last full year of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, a number of iconic games came to each platform. Titles such as Borderlands 2, Far Cry 3, Mass Effect 3, Dishonored, Telltale’s The Walking Dead, and Assassin’s Creed 3 came to both consoles in 2012, alongside countless others. Now, one beloved action game that also launched in this same year is set to make a return on modern hardware with a sequel that many have been clamoring to see for quite some time.

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Announced this week by Dragami Games to coincide with TGS 2026, the publisher revealed that it’s now developing a sequel to Lollipop Chainsaw. Originally developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, Lollipop Chainsaw released in June 2012 to somewhat middling reviews from critics. However, the game’s outlandish concept that sees a high school cheerleader taking on hordes of zombies while equipped with a chainsaw ended up being quite popular with fans, resulting in Lollipop Chainsaw becoming a cult-classic.

As for this long-awaited sequel, the game is officially titled Lollipop Chainsaw 2: Back2Back. Details on this follow-up are still pretty slim, but Dragami Games did share some in-development footage of the project (which you can view below) to give fans an idea of what to expect. Based on this gameplay, Lollipop Chainsaw 2 is still very early in its creation, which means that it could be pretty far down the road, even if Dragami is claiming it’ll be out in 2027. Still, the fact that it’s being made at all is equal parts surprising and exciting.

Don’t Get Too Excited About This Sequel Just Yet

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If there is one concern to have with Lollipop Chainsaw 2, it’s that the game isn’t being made by the team behind the original. While Dragami Games did work on the remastered version of the first entry, officially titled Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, Grasshopper Manufacture isn’t involved whatsoever. This is a pretty major deal, especially considering that Grasshopper’s iconic director, Goichi “Suda51” Suda, was the creative lead behind Lollipop Chainsaw.

In addition, famed writer/director James Gunn, who happened to co-write the original Lollipop Chainsaw, isn’t involved whatsoever with this sequel. This shouldn’t be a shock in the slightest given that Gunn is now the head of DC Studios, but it’s yet another reason to have doubts about this new installment since so many of the creators behind the original have nothing to do with it this time around.

As mentioned, Dragami Games is currently claiming that Lollipop Chainsaw 2 will be out next year, but we’ll see if this ends up holding true. Whenever we learn more about the game, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.