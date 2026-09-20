Diablo 5’s Biggest Change Could Make It The Most Immersive Game In The Franchise

After the last expansions to Diablo 4 take place, players can look forward to the seemingly apocalyptic setting of Diablo 5, which sees the series’ titular villain Diablo return in full force. The Lord of Hatred update and other content drops for Diablo 4 have changed that game significantly over the years, causing developers at Blizzard to learn a lot about what players want and don’t want for the franchise as it progresses to a new stage. As a result, new innovations are planned for Diablo 5, including one that has players eager to immerse themselves in a desolated world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The premise of Diablo 5 starts with the game being set generations after the events of Diablo 4, after your character in the latter game defeats both Lilith and Mephisto throughout different stories. However, sometime during the “Golden Age” your character creates, Diablo himself returns to Westmarch, decimating and conquering it while slaying any hero that stands in his way. Sanctuary is now deemed one of the worst places in the world to be, as Diablo has ruled it for multiple years before your Diablo 5 character arrives to fight back against the darkness.

Diablo 5 Will No Longer Have Towns Or Other Civilizations For Players To Have Safe Havens

The forces of Hell have long ruled in Sanctuary and Westmarch in Diablo 5, subjugating the populace and burning down all civilizations that once stood on the continent. Although your character is supposedly the “Heir to Westmarch,” according to the Diablo 5 presentation panel at BlizzCon 2026, there are no safe havens for your character in the world. As far as gameplay is concerned, this means you won’t have Diablo‘s classic towns or cities to travel to, where vendors and other NPCs could help you along your journey.

Instead, your character has a traveling caravan, which may as well be the only place to rest in Sanctuary. The savagery of the setting means that there are no places that will welcome you with open arms, with some humans NPCs actually acting as malicious forces called Dread Commanders. These mini-bosses of sorts actively corrupt environments through their existence, similar to Diablo. Players have speculated that this means there will be not only be procedurally generated dungeons, much like there have always been in the Diablo series, but also that the overworld will function in a similar manner.

Developers stated during Diablo 5‘s presentation that the environment of the game’s world changes every time you log in, so fixed locations like towns would be hard to establish. Thankfully, your caravan of followers will almost act like a mobile safe zone, likely changing locations based on events in the game’s story. This reminds me somewhat of Diablo 3 in some ways, where your base camp shifted locations depending on which Act of the story you were immersed in. Unfortunately, Diablo 5 sounds like a much tougher, brutal approach to this philosophy.

Lack Of Protected Environments Makes The Dangers Of Diablo More Prominent As You Play

The safe haven might be a sole bright spot in Sanctuary, but Diablo 5‘s creators are making it clear that help won’t be widely available anywhere else. There are no NPC vendors you can stumble across as you explore a world, making preparation for various journeys crucial before dashing off into the overworld. Despite tons of potential discovery as you explore, there are likely going to be no breaks between when you set out from your caravan and when you finally return after a series of hard-fought battles.

Quests don’t seem to be provided by NPCs out in the world of Diablo 5 either, as developers stated that quest-giver characters will be stationed at your caravan instead. This means that every person you encounter in the overworld will probably be hostile, reflecting the lack of many humans left in Sanctuary after Diablo’s takeover. Any merchant, blacksmith, jeweler, apothecary, or other NPC is bound to be one in your caravan early, or someone you save during a quest and send back to your group at some point in Diablo 5.

Being Able To Build Or Free Communities From Evil May Add Cool Progression To Diablo 5

There is a small chance there could be areas in Diablo 5 similar to Diablo 4‘s Strongholds, or towns that were held hostage by various enemies from Hell. While players might not be able to establish those places as safe havens by cleansing them as they could in Diablo 4, they could rescue characters and send them back to the caravan. This might be the core loop behind Diablo 5‘s progression, with new gear and items being tied to who you save at different points of the game’s story.

For example, saving a Blacksmith could let you finally start crafting, selling, and breaking down weapons and armor you loot. On the other hand, doing a quest within the story to save an Apothecary NPC might lend you the ability to start buying more complex potions to diversify your character build. Since Diablo 5 is set to have more starting classes than any other game in the series, the way in which you improve your character may be abundant compared to the franchise’s history.

The extra danger that this game will create by having no safe towns or easily accessed vendor NPCs adds to its immersion, making players immediately feel the impact Diablo has had upon the world. Beyond just item changes and the usual Diablo gameplay ideas, Diablo 5 seems set to keep to a stricter identity this time around, giving players a reason to be invested in improving a desolate setting through their own actions.