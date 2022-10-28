Patrick Mahomes Rallies Chiefs Players for Modern Warfare 2 Release

Patrick Mahomes has rallied players from the Kansas City Chiefs to come play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the world and it's played by everyone from major actors to athletes to adults and more. It's pure, classic fun boiled down into a satisfying gameplay loop. Not to mention, it's filled with stuff to do from the blockbuster campaigns, the well-supported multiplayer mode, and the fun co-op modes that offer a nice change of pace. Now, in addition to all of that, you even have stuff like Call of Duty: Warzone which offers a completely new experience while keeping many of the franchise fundamentals in place.

With that said, it's no surprise to see Patrick Mahomes will be jumping in on the action this weekend now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl winner took to Twitter and called upon his teammates such as Travis Kelce, Juju-Smith Schuster, and more to rally together a squad. The athlete noted that it's the Kansas City Chief's bye week, so the players have a chance to grind the game without having to prepare for an upcoming game of football. Of course, Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, chimed in on the matter telling him "bye" before he goes to get lost within the new shooter. So, if you're playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II this weekend, there's a chance you might play against a Super Bowl winner and current NFL quarterback.

Bye — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) October 27, 2022

As of right now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is looking like it's going to be a massive hit. The game hit a peak of 238,000 players on Steam following its launch and is sitting around that same number right now. With the weekend pretty much in full swing now, it's likely a lot more people are going to hop on and grind the game. Steam is also just a fraction of the people playing it as the game is also on Xbox, PlayStation, and Battle.net. It seems likely Activision will probably gloat about its sales here in the coming weeks if the game sustains its momentum.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Are you enjoying the game? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.