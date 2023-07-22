Call of Duty Hackers Reportedly Kicking People From Lobbies

Call of Duty hackers are reportedly kicking from lobbies. Call of Duty is one of the biggest, most commercially successful franchises in all of gaming. It's a consistent billion dollar franchise with a steady player base that has only grown in the 20 years of releases. However, as time has gone on, Call of Duty has become more and more polluted with cheaters. This has always been a thing at some level, but it has only become more prominent as cross-play has opened up, allowing people from all platforms to play with each other. PC is where cheating is easiest and now, it is even a business. There are websites that sell cheats to people and allow them to be extremely disruptive. Of course, this is something that Activision has made great efforts to prevent, but it has yet to be totally solved.

Now, players are reporting that hackers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are using cheats to force players out of lobbies. While this would just be mildly annoying in most games, it's extremely frustrating in this instance as players are reporting it in Ranked Play. This is the most competitive form of Call of Duty and your ranking allows you to unlock rewards as well as have bragging rights for having a high rank. The rank is determined by wins, performance, and so on, but you will automatically be demoted or lose points if you leave a match, as the game doesn't want players to rage quit. So, if a hacker decides to kick you out of the game, you'll forcefully lose points and could even be penalized with a suspension that prevents you from continuing to look for matches for a certain amount of time.

Cheaters are now booting ranked servers offline so everyone gets a penalty + SR reduction ☹️ pic.twitter.com/CEA8RQUpcx — LunchTime (@LunchTime_YT) July 19, 2023

Call of Duty player LunchTime claimed this has been happening over and over again, even saying the same people are causing it. Only time will tell if this is actually gets dealt with or if it happens on a wider scale. It could just be a coincidence that this is happening multiple times with the same people, but it does seem fairly unlikely.

Have you experienced this issue? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.