Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Adding Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage Skins

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone are reportedly adding rappers Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage to the game. Call of Duty has started to develop a pretty sizable reputation for having a bunch of wild crossovers. This all started back in 2020 when Call of Duty: Warzone took off and Activision realized it could ride Fortnite's wave. We got crossovers with The Terminator, Die Hard, Rambo, Scream, Saw, and many other franchises, though many of them felt pretty random for Call of Duty. This year we got Kevin Durant and a crossover with The Boys just released and it seems like Activision won't be slowing down anytime soon.

A new rumor claims that Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage will join the game in season 5, which is expected to start in about a month. As of right now, nothing has been confirmed, but the rumor does come from a dataminer named HeyImAlaix. It seems that this was found in the files of the game and would suggest it's probably legit. Minaj was featured in the marketing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ahead of its release last year, so it wouldn't be too surprising if this has been planned for a while. It's unclear if they'll have VO lines or any special perks, but Activision has been making an effort to try and put as much detail into these kinds of crossovers as possible. We'll likely hear more about it near the start of season 5 next month.

21 Savage & Nicki Minaj are supposedly coming to MWII/WZ2 — Alaix (@HeyImAlaix) July 12, 2023

This is a bit of a surprising move as Activision just ran into some trouble when using real life figures in Call of Duty. NICKMERCS was one of the first Twitch streamers to get a skin in Call of Duty and within a matter of days, that skin was removed after some controversy with the streamer. TimTheTatman then requested his skin be removed from the game in solidary with NICKMERCS. Some assumed Activision would avoid real life people going forward because of this, but that doesn't appear to be the case.