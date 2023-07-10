Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Roadmap Announced

Today, Call of Duty announced its new crossover with The Boys, which will be a part of Season 4 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 when it drops on July 12. However, that's far from the only thing fans should expect in the hit shooters later this week. Publisher Activision has also pulled back the curtain on the entire roadmap for Season 4 Reloaded and, as expected, there is going to be a ton of content. Obviously, the crossover with The Boys is going to take center stage, but players will also see The Raid finally reach its climax and battle royale come to Vondel, among many other things.

As mentioned above, The Boys is going to be the big addition to the two games this season. Not only are there going to be new challenges, upgrades, and map updates, but fans can pick up Operator bundles for Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir during the course of the season. Warzone players will get to test their mettle against 71 other players on the Vondel battle royale map, while also checking out the new Gulag that comes alongside it. During the launch period, players will be able to hop into dedicated playlists for Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads, depending on what suits their playgroup.

It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 https://t.co/CMgkvPpR7f



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

📍 Additional 6v6 MP map pic.twitter.com/wRxViYczuZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 10, 2023

With MW2, players will finally get to experience the Raid: Atomgrad Episode 2, the "epic conclusion to [Task Force] 141's Special Operations in Modern Warfare II." Part of the Vondel map that's being used as the staging ground for that mode is also going to be available for 6v6 multiplayer action, just like Kunstenaar District did previously. Some of the mechanics won't be available, as Activision wants to keep the fight on land for the most part. And, of course, there will be the new MX Guardian weapon, which is a fully-automatic 12-gauge shotgun that should prove to be a versatile tool in your loadout.

Season 4 Reloaded comes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on July 12. Both games are currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. As always, there will be plenty to do as you work your way through the season rewards, making this a solid-looking season, especially if you're a big fan of The Boys.