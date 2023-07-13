Call of Duty x The Boys: Skins, Superpowers, and How to Get Them

Call of Duty and The Boys are officially crossing over as Activision is bringing three characters from the Amazon series into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Alongside Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir, players can pick up boosts from Temp V that will give them superpowers during a match. Activision isn't just dropping everything all at once though. Instead, players will need to log in at specific times to grab all three The Boys operator bundles. To that end, we've compiled a list of when they all drop and how much they cost, along with a quick breakdown of the Temp V powers to give you a good baseline before you head into a game.

Call of Duty x The Boys Starlight Operator Bundle: All Items, Price, Release Date

(Photo: Activision)

Starlight is the first operator bundle to drop into the two games. She launches on July 12 alongside the Season 4 Reloaded drop and will run players 2,400 COD points. Here are the items her bundle includes:

Three Tracer Weapon Blueprints: "Des Moines Defender" Assault Rifle Pro-Tuned "World Saver" SMG "Blinding Light" Sidearm



"Necessary Evil" Finishing Move

Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem

Call of Duty x The Boys Homelander Operator Bundle: All Items, Price, Release Date

(Photo: Activision)

Homelander is up next on July 16. Like Starlight, he will cost 2,400 COD points. Here are the items included with his operator bundle:

Three Tracer Weapon Blueprints: "Bravado" Assault Rifle Pro-Tuned "Vought Issue" Assault Rifle Pro-Tuned "Superiority Complex" SMG

"Laser Everyone" Finishing Move

Weapon Decal, Emblem, Loading Screen, and Weapon Charm

Call of Duty x The Boys Black Noir Operator Bundle: All Items, Price, Release Date

(Photo: Activision)

Finally, Black Noir will be in the games on July 20. Like the other two, he costs 2,400 COD points, meaning you'll need to drop 7,200 COD points to get all three. Here are the items included with Black Noir:

Two Tracer Weapon Blueprints: "Unspoken Word" Sniper Rifle "Quiet Rage" Assault Rifle

"Noir's Blades" Melee Weapon

"Shhh" Finishing Move

Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem

Call of Duty x The Boys All Temp V Field Upgrades

(Photo: Activision)

Alongside the three operator bundles, Call of Duty fans will find Temp V Field Upgrades in Warzone 2. These give players one of four different superpowers when activated and can be used whenever they wish. That said, if they're eliminated before using it, they lose the power. Here are the four different superpowers that can be unlocked with Temp V: