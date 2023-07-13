Call of Duty 2024 Setting Accidentally Leaked

According to rumors and reports, next year's Call of Duty will follow up Modern Warfare 3 by bringing players to the Gulf War. Fast-forward, and now an actor working on the game has seemingly leaked that these rumors and reports are indeed true. More specifically, actor Luke Charles Stafford has relayed word that his face is being used for a character in next year's Call of Duty, called Ratcliffe. The actor won't be playing the character, just lending his likeness.

"Activision decided to adapt their next main character, 'Ratcliffe' for Call of Duty off of my face / likeness, and I am elated. – To all of my college roommates back at Anderson University and those years in Smith Hall playing Black Ops II... Next year, we can beat the snot out of each other again, but I want to play as me. PS. – I think I'll continue with the hair net in public from now on."

Activision decided to adapt their next main character, “Ratcliffe” for CALL OF DUTY off of my face / likeness, and I am... Posted by Luke Charles Stafford on Monday, July 10, 2023

How does any of this point towards the Gulf War? Well, there is a British army soldier by the name of Peter Ratcliffe who served in the Parachute Regiment and the Special Air Service for nearly thirty years and was given the Distinguished Conduct Medal for gallantry during the Gulf War. This could be just a coincidence, but considering the odds this seems unlikely.

At the moment of publishing, the Facebook post above is still up, but we don't expect this to remain the case for long. Unless this post is completely made up, which there's no reason to believe given that there is even photographic evidence, then the actor is under NDA, which this certainly violates.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this potential leak. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, however, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For those that don't know: the Gulf War took place between 1900 to 1991 and featured a 39-country military coalition led by the United States wage war against Iraq over its invasion of Kuwait. This is the official cliff notes at least. The war finished with the coalition putting an end to the invasion and Kuwait maintaining its independence.

