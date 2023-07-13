Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Renders Fan-Favorite Perk Useless After Nerf

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has made a beloved perk pretty much useless following a notable change. Call of Duty players are very particular about how these games play. Given its been around for 20 years and tens of millions of people have played it, everyone has their own feelings about how Call of Duty should feel which is partially why the advanced movement era of the series didn't exactly stick around. This is enhanced infinitely more with Warzone players, they're very particular about how that game should feel and Warzone 2 was heavily criticized by veterans for feeling too different from its predecessor at launch. Raven and Infinity Ward have worked to try and make them more closely aligned in the months since, but fans are still pretty annoyed.

With that said, a major new change happened today that makes one of the most used perks somewhat useless in some situations. The Ghost perk, which allows players to stay invisible to UAVs, now has a pretty big counter. The Birdseye perk will now overpower Ghost users, allowing them to see anyone with Ghost on a UAV. A large majority of players run Ghost and seek out their loadouts early on in a match to keep them protected from UAVs, as they can literally mean life or death. If you're in the final circles and someone activates UAV while you don't have UAV, it can make it very easy to kill you or draw you out of a hiding spot.

Ghost now becomes ineffective in Warzone, as players with a UAV active and Birdseye Perk can see you. pic.twitter.com/pZRZNHdjvg — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 12, 2023

Some players are naturally pretty angry about this addition, but others think it's a necessary balance since Ghost is pretty powerful. Only time will tell if Raven will reverse this change or make other changes, it wouldn't be too shocking. Fans are very vocal and have moved the developer to make sweeping changes before, but given it's dividing fans, it may be just positive enough to stay longterm, but we'll just have to wait and see.

