Classic Call of Duty Games' Multiplayer Fixed on Xbox

A number of classic Call of Duty games have been fixed on Xbox. Call of Duty is a juggernaut franchise and has created some of the most iconic online games of all-time, but they really only get a limited time in the sun. Due to the fact the series releases annually, within two to three years after its release, a Call of Duty game largely becomes irrelevant and even unplayable to a degree. A number of years ago, a ton of old Call of Duty games were made available on Xbox's backward compatibility feature allowing them to play classics like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 on Xbox One and later Xbox Series X|S.

However, eventually, the matchmaking for a lot of these games became pretty busted. No one was sure why it was like this, but it seems like it has been fixed. A video from Twitter user Zekco Trickshots (via CharlieIntel) shows matchmaking has been fixed in a bunch of classic Call of Duty games. We verified this is indeed the case on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and were immediately placed into a lobby. Previously it would just search endlessly for matches, rarely ever actually starting a game. Now, it seems things have been resolved. Of course, these games are pretty notorious for being infested with hackers these days, so be mindful of that if you do opt to boot these up. As of right now, it's unclear if these games have also been fixed on PlayStation, but it seems unlikely since you can only play them via PS3.

THEY FIXED MATCHMAKING ON XBOX 360 CALL OF DUTYS!!! pic.twitter.com/1BjvuGRH8i — Zekco Trickshots (@ZekcoFS) July 12, 2023

This all comes after the FTC lost its lawsuit against Microsoft in an effort to block the Activision acquisition. The timing likely isn't a coincidence, since these games have been basically broken for years. The Activision acquisition hasn't closed yet, so Microsoft doesn't even own them yet. As of right now, Activision has yet to actually officially acknowledge this and that may continue to be the case, but at the very least, some of the best Call of Duty games are playable once again on Xbox!

Are you going to revisit any Call of Duty games? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.