Rumor: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Will Not Include Multiplayer

We have some bad news for Call of Duty fans. It’s so bad, in fact, that we’re inclined to believe that the information is not accurate, but we’ll let you be the judge of that. In case you missed it, rumor has it that a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster is in the works. That would be fantastic news, of course, and we were all very excited to hear about it — though at the time nothing has been confirmed. This morning, however, charlieINTEL is reporting that, according to its source, this remaster will not include a multiplayer mode.

“charlieINTEL has learned new information,” the report reads, “about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered from a source that sent us materials from a Raven Software employee indicating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered does not have a multiplayer mode; it is a campaign only remaster, according to the material charlieINTEL was sent. We believe this information to be accurate.”

Sounds totally ludicrous, right? Modern Warfare 2 had one of the best multiplayer modes in the entire series (the best, in this author’s opinion). How on earth would it make sense to anyone within Activision Blizzard to launch this game without its celebrated multiplayer mode? We’re inclined to toss this rumor in the trash-bin due to the “wtf” factor alone, but then, there’s this one really sticky problem…

The Amazon Italy listing which first leaked the apparent existence of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered did have it listed for a pretty low price. The game showed up there for around $25 USD, which was baffling considering Modern Warfare Remastered was priced at $40. At first we thought that the low price was an indication that the listing was fake, but now we’re lamenting the fact that it could be confirmation that it will only come with the single-player campaign.

Don’t get us wrong, Modern Warfare 2 has a fantastic single-player campaign, but it’s not what we were getting excited about; that’s not what would have sold this remaster for us.

Activision, if you’re reading this, please listen to your fans: We love MW2 multiplayer, and that’s what we’re excited to get our hands on. If this remaster is campaign-only, then we need to see Modern Warfare 2 made backward compatible on Xbox One at the very least.

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this one, so stay tuned.