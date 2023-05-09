Call of Duty 2023 Report Leaks Release Date and First Details

Call of Duty 2023 details have begun to leak online, including information about its release date and when it will be revealed. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises of all-time and that's partially because of how consistent it is. There's a new game every holiday season and people know exactly what to expect from the series, so it continues to sell like hotcakes as one of the biggest shooters on the market. However, last year, it was heavily rumored by reputable sources Call of Duty would take a year off for 2023 and instead release an expansion to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It was later confirmed by Activision that they'd have a proper new release in 2023 and reports suggested it would be another Modern Warfare game, though not a proper version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

A new report from Insider Gaming has additional details on Call of Duty 2023, which is expected to be developed by Sledgehammer Games. The report notes that Activision is expected to reveal the game in August, with August 1st penciled in as the tentative reveal date. The reveal will be done within Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is how it Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard were revealed. From there, the report notes a beta will be held in October and the new entry will get another campaign early access period, a trend started by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 last year. The game is then expected to release on November 10th. Additionally, a new zombies mode is expected to be part of this year's game.

Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Campaign Early Access ((PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023

Full Release (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023

It sounds like this year will be a rather untraditional year for Call of Duty. Historically, the series has been revealed in May or June, just in time for the big summer gaming events like Summer Games Fest. Now, it seems like they'll be waiting until closer to launch for a more concentrated marketing effort.

What do you think of the plans for this year's Call of Duty? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.