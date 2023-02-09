Call of Duty 2023 May Reportedly Be Modern Warfare 3

A lot of new details about this year's Call of Duty have leaked online and it may actually be a direct continuation of the Modern Warfare series. For 20 years, there's been a new Call of Duty game/experience of some kind every single year. There have been rumors that Activision was planning to skip 2023 to give time to developers, but it sounds like that may not be completely true. Reports from reputable sources have indicated that Advanced Warfare and Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games will be leading the charge on some kind of 2023 project, which was speculated to be some kind of expansion or addition to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

However, Insider Gaming is reporting that this has evolved into a larger standalone project that is still connected to the Modern Warfare series. It's not directly confirmed to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, it could be a spin-off or something of that sorts. There's been speculation and rumors that they may be centering the campaign around Ghost, but that hasn't been confirmed. Insider Gaming also reports that this will be marketed like a proper full Call of Duty release with beta weekends in October, early access to the campaign in early November, and the full release on November 10th. The leaked beta weekends also suggest that this new Call of Duty will release on PS4 and Xbox One, though that could easily change between now and then. As of right now, we have no idea when the game will be revealed, but Call of Duty has historically done its reveals in May or June.

This would be the first time a new Modern Warfare game has been released back to back with its predecessor. Typically, Activision alternates franchises to keep things fresh, but that may not be the case this time around. Interestingly enough, Sledgehammer's first Call of Duty game was co-developing the original Modern Warfare 3 with Infinity Ward in 2011. Either way, we have a ways to go before we learn more about whatever this next game is. Treyarch is expected to also be making a new Black Ops game, but that likely won't arrive until 2024.

What do you want to see from this new Call of Duty game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.